Reviewing Midatech Pharma Plc (MTP)’s and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)’s results

We are comparing Midatech Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:MTP) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midatech Pharma Plc 2 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -20.30 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Midatech Pharma Plc and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Midatech Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:MTP) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midatech Pharma Plc 0.00% 0% 0% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -161.4% -141.9%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Midatech Pharma Plc and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 8% respectively. About 32.1% of Midatech Pharma Plc’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has 1.77% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Midatech Pharma Plc -5.52% 9.23% -23.76% 28.33% -74.97% -0.65% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -5.95% -63.75% -74.38% -73.49% -95.56% -75.78%

For the past year Midatech Pharma Plc was less bearish than Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Midatech Pharma Plc beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Midatech Pharma PLC, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology and other therapeutic products in the United Kingdom, Turkey, other European countries, and the United States. It offers Oravig, an orally dissolving buccal tablet for oral thrush and oropharyngeal candidiasis in adults; Gelclair, an oral rinse gel for the management and relief of pain arising from oral lesions of various etiologies; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film for moderately emetogenic chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, radiotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and post-operative nausea and vomiting; and Soltamox, an oral liquid solution of tamoxifen citrate for the prevention of breast cancer. The company also engages in the marketing of Ferralet 90, a prescription iron supplement for the treatment of anemias that are responsive to oral iron therapy; and Aquoral, an artificial saliva spray to provide relief from chemotherapy/radiation therapy. In addition, it is involved in the research and development of various product candidates in the areas of oncology and neuroscience, including ophthalmology; and immunotherapy. Midatech Pharma PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.