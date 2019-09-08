Reviewing Midatech Pharma Plc (MTP)’s and Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Midatech Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:MTP) and Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midatech Pharma Plc 2 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00 Seres Therapeutics Inc. 5 7.54 N/A -2.34 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Midatech Pharma Plc and Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Midatech Pharma Plc and Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midatech Pharma Plc 0.00% 0% 0% Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.9% -81.2%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Midatech Pharma Plc and Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Midatech Pharma Plc 0 0 0 0.00 Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 272.48% and its average target price is $13.67.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Midatech Pharma Plc shares are held by institutional investors while 61.9% of Seres Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 32.1% of Midatech Pharma Plc’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Midatech Pharma Plc -5.52% 9.23% -23.76% 28.33% -74.97% -0.65% Seres Therapeutics Inc. -9% -7.46% -55.32% -55.46% -62.76% -39.6%

For the past year Midatech Pharma Plc’s stock price has smaller decline than Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Seres Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Midatech Pharma Plc.

Midatech Pharma PLC, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology and other therapeutic products in the United Kingdom, Turkey, other European countries, and the United States. It offers Oravig, an orally dissolving buccal tablet for oral thrush and oropharyngeal candidiasis in adults; Gelclair, an oral rinse gel for the management and relief of pain arising from oral lesions of various etiologies; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film for moderately emetogenic chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, radiotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and post-operative nausea and vomiting; and Soltamox, an oral liquid solution of tamoxifen citrate for the prevention of breast cancer. The company also engages in the marketing of Ferralet 90, a prescription iron supplement for the treatment of anemias that are responsive to oral iron therapy; and Aquoral, an artificial saliva spray to provide relief from chemotherapy/radiation therapy. In addition, it is involved in the research and development of various product candidates in the areas of oncology and neuroscience, including ophthalmology; and immunotherapy. Midatech Pharma PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.