Reviewing Midatech Pharma Plc (MTP)’s and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)’s results

Both Midatech Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:MTP) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midatech Pharma Plc 2 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 12 24.69 N/A -1.39 0.00

Table 1 highlights Midatech Pharma Plc and Precision BioSciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Midatech Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:MTP) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midatech Pharma Plc 0.00% 0% 0% Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Midatech Pharma Plc and Precision BioSciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Midatech Pharma Plc 0 0 0 0.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Precision BioSciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23.67 consensus price target and a 164.77% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Midatech Pharma Plc shares and 41.6% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares. Midatech Pharma Plc’s share owned by insiders are 32.1%. Competitively, Precision BioSciences Inc. has 19.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Midatech Pharma Plc -5.52% 9.23% -23.76% 28.33% -74.97% -0.65% Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2%

For the past year Midatech Pharma Plc’s stock price has smaller decline than Precision BioSciences Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Precision BioSciences Inc. beats Midatech Pharma Plc.

Midatech Pharma PLC, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology and other therapeutic products in the United Kingdom, Turkey, other European countries, and the United States. It offers Oravig, an orally dissolving buccal tablet for oral thrush and oropharyngeal candidiasis in adults; Gelclair, an oral rinse gel for the management and relief of pain arising from oral lesions of various etiologies; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film for moderately emetogenic chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, radiotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and post-operative nausea and vomiting; and Soltamox, an oral liquid solution of tamoxifen citrate for the prevention of breast cancer. The company also engages in the marketing of Ferralet 90, a prescription iron supplement for the treatment of anemias that are responsive to oral iron therapy; and Aquoral, an artificial saliva spray to provide relief from chemotherapy/radiation therapy. In addition, it is involved in the research and development of various product candidates in the areas of oncology and neuroscience, including ophthalmology; and immunotherapy. Midatech Pharma PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.