Reviewing Midatech Pharma Plc (MTP)’s and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Midatech Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:MTP) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midatech Pharma Plc 2 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00 Otonomy Inc. 2 122.55 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 highlights Midatech Pharma Plc and Otonomy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Midatech Pharma Plc and Otonomy Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midatech Pharma Plc 0.00% 0% 0% Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Midatech Pharma Plc and Otonomy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Midatech Pharma Plc 0 0 0 0.00 Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Otonomy Inc. has a consensus target price of $5, with potential upside of 96.85%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Midatech Pharma Plc shares are held by institutional investors while 65.9% of Otonomy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 32.1% of Midatech Pharma Plc shares. Competitively, Otonomy Inc. has 0.28% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Midatech Pharma Plc -21.05% -30.38% 48.92% -56.58% -79.38% 6.45% Otonomy Inc. -6.17% 3.58% 40.29% 16.53% -36.48% 56.22%

For the past year Midatech Pharma Plc’s stock price has smaller growth than Otonomy Inc.

Summary

Otonomy Inc. beats Midatech Pharma Plc on 5 of the 8 factors.

Midatech Pharma PLC, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology and other therapeutic products in the United Kingdom, Turkey, other European countries, and the United States. It offers Oravig, an orally dissolving buccal tablet for oral thrush and oropharyngeal candidiasis in adults; Gelclair, an oral rinse gel for the management and relief of pain arising from oral lesions of various etiologies; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film for moderately emetogenic chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, radiotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and post-operative nausea and vomiting; and Soltamox, an oral liquid solution of tamoxifen citrate for the prevention of breast cancer. The company also engages in the marketing of Ferralet 90, a prescription iron supplement for the treatment of anemias that are responsive to oral iron therapy; and Aquoral, an artificial saliva spray to provide relief from chemotherapy/radiation therapy. In addition, it is involved in the research and development of various product candidates in the areas of oncology and neuroscience, including ophthalmology; and immunotherapy. Midatech Pharma PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.