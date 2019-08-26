Reviewing Midatech Pharma Plc (MTP)’s and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Midatech Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:MTP) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midatech Pharma Plc 2 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 571.14 N/A -1.50 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Midatech Pharma Plc and Orchard Therapeutics plc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midatech Pharma Plc 0.00% 0% 0% Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Midatech Pharma Plc shares and 53.6% of Orchard Therapeutics plc shares. 32.1% are Midatech Pharma Plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Midatech Pharma Plc -5.52% 9.23% -23.76% 28.33% -74.97% -0.65% Orchard Therapeutics plc 5.46% 0.71% -25.2% 14.73% 0% -10.36%

For the past year Midatech Pharma Plc has stronger performance than Orchard Therapeutics plc

Summary

Orchard Therapeutics plc beats on 3 of the 5 factors Midatech Pharma Plc.

Midatech Pharma PLC, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology and other therapeutic products in the United Kingdom, Turkey, other European countries, and the United States. It offers Oravig, an orally dissolving buccal tablet for oral thrush and oropharyngeal candidiasis in adults; Gelclair, an oral rinse gel for the management and relief of pain arising from oral lesions of various etiologies; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film for moderately emetogenic chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, radiotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and post-operative nausea and vomiting; and Soltamox, an oral liquid solution of tamoxifen citrate for the prevention of breast cancer. The company also engages in the marketing of Ferralet 90, a prescription iron supplement for the treatment of anemias that are responsive to oral iron therapy; and Aquoral, an artificial saliva spray to provide relief from chemotherapy/radiation therapy. In addition, it is involved in the research and development of various product candidates in the areas of oncology and neuroscience, including ophthalmology; and immunotherapy. Midatech Pharma PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.