Reviewing Midatech Pharma Plc (MTP)’s and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)’s results

Both Midatech Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:MTP) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midatech Pharma Plc 2 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 157.68 N/A -2.45 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Midatech Pharma Plc and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Midatech Pharma Plc and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midatech Pharma Plc 0.00% 0% 0% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Midatech Pharma Plc and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Midatech Pharma Plc 0 0 0 0.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $15, with potential upside of 132.56%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Midatech Pharma Plc shares and 81.6% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 32.1% of Midatech Pharma Plc’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.25% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Midatech Pharma Plc -21.05% -30.38% 48.92% -56.58% -79.38% 6.45% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.34% -25.94% -14.29% -17.5% -65.66% 21.47%

For the past year Midatech Pharma Plc has weaker performance than Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Midatech Pharma Plc on 5 of the 8 factors.

Midatech Pharma PLC, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology and other therapeutic products in the United Kingdom, Turkey, other European countries, and the United States. It offers Oravig, an orally dissolving buccal tablet for oral thrush and oropharyngeal candidiasis in adults; Gelclair, an oral rinse gel for the management and relief of pain arising from oral lesions of various etiologies; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film for moderately emetogenic chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, radiotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and post-operative nausea and vomiting; and Soltamox, an oral liquid solution of tamoxifen citrate for the prevention of breast cancer. The company also engages in the marketing of Ferralet 90, a prescription iron supplement for the treatment of anemias that are responsive to oral iron therapy; and Aquoral, an artificial saliva spray to provide relief from chemotherapy/radiation therapy. In addition, it is involved in the research and development of various product candidates in the areas of oncology and neuroscience, including ophthalmology; and immunotherapy. Midatech Pharma PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.