Reviewing Midatech Pharma Plc (MTP)’s and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)’s results

Midatech Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:MTP) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midatech Pharma Plc 2 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Midatech Pharma Plc and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Midatech Pharma Plc and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midatech Pharma Plc 0.00% 0% 0% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -38.6% -35.6%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Midatech Pharma Plc and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Midatech Pharma Plc 0 0 0 0.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 7 2.88

Competitively CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $19.78, with potential upside of 234.12%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Midatech Pharma Plc shares and 88.51% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 32.1% of Midatech Pharma Plc’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.74% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Midatech Pharma Plc -5.52% 9.23% -23.76% 28.33% -74.97% -0.65% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -5.36% -14.29% -49.67% -28.88% -43.2% -21.47%

For the past year Midatech Pharma Plc was less bearish than CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Midatech Pharma Plc beats CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Midatech Pharma PLC, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology and other therapeutic products in the United Kingdom, Turkey, other European countries, and the United States. It offers Oravig, an orally dissolving buccal tablet for oral thrush and oropharyngeal candidiasis in adults; Gelclair, an oral rinse gel for the management and relief of pain arising from oral lesions of various etiologies; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film for moderately emetogenic chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, radiotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and post-operative nausea and vomiting; and Soltamox, an oral liquid solution of tamoxifen citrate for the prevention of breast cancer. The company also engages in the marketing of Ferralet 90, a prescription iron supplement for the treatment of anemias that are responsive to oral iron therapy; and Aquoral, an artificial saliva spray to provide relief from chemotherapy/radiation therapy. In addition, it is involved in the research and development of various product candidates in the areas of oncology and neuroscience, including ophthalmology; and immunotherapy. Midatech Pharma PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.