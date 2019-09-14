Reviewing Midatech Pharma Plc (MTP)’s and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Midatech Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:MTP) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midatech Pharma Plc 2 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.58 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Midatech Pharma Plc and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Midatech Pharma Plc and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midatech Pharma Plc 0.00% 0% 0% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -215.9% -57%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Midatech Pharma Plc and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Midatech Pharma Plc 0 0 0 0.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $19, while its potential upside is 139.29%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Midatech Pharma Plc and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 90.4% respectively. Insiders owned 32.1% of Midatech Pharma Plc shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.33% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Midatech Pharma Plc -5.52% 9.23% -23.76% 28.33% -74.97% -0.65% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67%

For the past year Midatech Pharma Plc has -0.65% weaker performance while Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 130.67% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Midatech Pharma Plc.

Midatech Pharma PLC, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology and other therapeutic products in the United Kingdom, Turkey, other European countries, and the United States. It offers Oravig, an orally dissolving buccal tablet for oral thrush and oropharyngeal candidiasis in adults; Gelclair, an oral rinse gel for the management and relief of pain arising from oral lesions of various etiologies; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film for moderately emetogenic chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, radiotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and post-operative nausea and vomiting; and Soltamox, an oral liquid solution of tamoxifen citrate for the prevention of breast cancer. The company also engages in the marketing of Ferralet 90, a prescription iron supplement for the treatment of anemias that are responsive to oral iron therapy; and Aquoral, an artificial saliva spray to provide relief from chemotherapy/radiation therapy. In addition, it is involved in the research and development of various product candidates in the areas of oncology and neuroscience, including ophthalmology; and immunotherapy. Midatech Pharma PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.