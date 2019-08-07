Reviewing Midatech Pharma Plc (MTP)’s and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN)’s results

Both Midatech Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:MTP) and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midatech Pharma Plc 2 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00 CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 5 2.47 N/A -0.80 0.00

Demonstrates Midatech Pharma Plc and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Midatech Pharma Plc and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midatech Pharma Plc 0.00% 0% 0% CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Midatech Pharma Plc shares are held by institutional investors while 23.69% of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Midatech Pharma Plc’s share held by insiders are 32.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 19.13% of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Midatech Pharma Plc -5.52% 9.23% -23.76% 28.33% -74.97% -0.65% CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. -12.5% -30% -36.3% -27.34% -42.53% -16.67%

For the past year Midatech Pharma Plc has stronger performance than CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.

Summary

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. beats Midatech Pharma Plc on 3 of the 4 factors.

Midatech Pharma PLC, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology and other therapeutic products in the United Kingdom, Turkey, other European countries, and the United States. It offers Oravig, an orally dissolving buccal tablet for oral thrush and oropharyngeal candidiasis in adults; Gelclair, an oral rinse gel for the management and relief of pain arising from oral lesions of various etiologies; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film for moderately emetogenic chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, radiotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and post-operative nausea and vomiting; and Soltamox, an oral liquid solution of tamoxifen citrate for the prevention of breast cancer. The company also engages in the marketing of Ferralet 90, a prescription iron supplement for the treatment of anemias that are responsive to oral iron therapy; and Aquoral, an artificial saliva spray to provide relief from chemotherapy/radiation therapy. In addition, it is involved in the research and development of various product candidates in the areas of oncology and neuroscience, including ophthalmology; and immunotherapy. Midatech Pharma PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.