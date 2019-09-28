Reviewing Midatech Pharma Plc (MTP)’s and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Midatech Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:MTP) and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midatech Pharma Plc 1 0.00 9.33M -0.85 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 11 0.00 8.43M -2.19 0.00

Demonstrates Midatech Pharma Plc and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Midatech Pharma Plc and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midatech Pharma Plc 728,507,847.27% 0% 0% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 76,151,761.52% -170.2% -52%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Midatech Pharma Plc and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Midatech Pharma Plc 0 0 0 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s average target price is $18, while its potential upside is 72.74%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Midatech Pharma Plc and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 17.4% respectively. Midatech Pharma Plc’s share owned by insiders are 32.1%. Comparatively, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has 22.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Midatech Pharma Plc -5.52% 9.23% -23.76% 28.33% -74.97% -0.65% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 15.34% 43.26% 85.93% 172.2% 69.28% 200.44%

For the past year Midatech Pharma Plc has -0.65% weaker performance while Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has 200.44% stronger performance.

Summary

Midatech Pharma Plc beats on 6 of the 10 factors Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Midatech Pharma PLC, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology and other therapeutic products in the United Kingdom, Turkey, other European countries, and the United States. It offers Oravig, an orally dissolving buccal tablet for oral thrush and oropharyngeal candidiasis in adults; Gelclair, an oral rinse gel for the management and relief of pain arising from oral lesions of various etiologies; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film for moderately emetogenic chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, radiotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and post-operative nausea and vomiting; and Soltamox, an oral liquid solution of tamoxifen citrate for the prevention of breast cancer. The company also engages in the marketing of Ferralet 90, a prescription iron supplement for the treatment of anemias that are responsive to oral iron therapy; and Aquoral, an artificial saliva spray to provide relief from chemotherapy/radiation therapy. In addition, it is involved in the research and development of various product candidates in the areas of oncology and neuroscience, including ophthalmology; and immunotherapy. Midatech Pharma PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.