Reviewing Midatech Pharma Plc (MTP)’s and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)’s results

Midatech Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:MTP) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midatech Pharma Plc 2 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Midatech Pharma Plc and Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midatech Pharma Plc 0.00% 0% 0% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Midatech Pharma Plc and Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Midatech Pharma Plc 0 0 0 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 1,820.00% and its consensus price target is $48.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Midatech Pharma Plc shares and 61.1% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares. Midatech Pharma Plc’s share owned by insiders are 32.1%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Midatech Pharma Plc -5.52% 9.23% -23.76% 28.33% -74.97% -0.65% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14%

For the past year Midatech Pharma Plc has stronger performance than Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Midatech Pharma Plc beats Acer Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Midatech Pharma PLC, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology and other therapeutic products in the United Kingdom, Turkey, other European countries, and the United States. It offers Oravig, an orally dissolving buccal tablet for oral thrush and oropharyngeal candidiasis in adults; Gelclair, an oral rinse gel for the management and relief of pain arising from oral lesions of various etiologies; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film for moderately emetogenic chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, radiotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and post-operative nausea and vomiting; and Soltamox, an oral liquid solution of tamoxifen citrate for the prevention of breast cancer. The company also engages in the marketing of Ferralet 90, a prescription iron supplement for the treatment of anemias that are responsive to oral iron therapy; and Aquoral, an artificial saliva spray to provide relief from chemotherapy/radiation therapy. In addition, it is involved in the research and development of various product candidates in the areas of oncology and neuroscience, including ophthalmology; and immunotherapy. Midatech Pharma PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.