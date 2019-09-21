Reviewing Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. (MPB)’s and SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX)’s results

Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) and SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) compete with each other in the Regional – Northeast Banks sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. 25 2.96 N/A 1.75 14.86 SB One Bancorp 23 3.51 N/A 1.70 13.49

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. and SB One Bancorp. SB One Bancorp appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than SB One Bancorp, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. and SB One Bancorp’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 5.2% 0.5% SB One Bancorp 0.00% 5.9% 0.6%

Risk & Volatility

Mid Penn Bancorp Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 47.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.53 beta. SB One Bancorp has a 0.66 beta and it is 34.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 15.9% of Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. shares and 41.7% of SB One Bancorp shares. About 2.5% of Mid Penn Bancorp Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 12.7% of SB One Bancorp’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. -1.66% 2.44% 7.82% 10.15% -20.12% 13.65% SB One Bancorp 1.6% 3.11% -3.66% 4.42% -20.73% 12.08%

For the past year Mid Penn Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than SB One Bancorp.

Summary

Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors SB One Bancorp.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking and trust business services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations in Pennsylvania. It offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides a range of loan products comprising mortgage and home equity loans, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, lines of credit, construction financing, farm loans, community development loans, loans to non-profit entities, and local government loans. It also offers Internet banking, telephone banking, cash management services, automated teller services, and safe deposit boxes; and trust and retail investment services. The company operates 21 retail locations in Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Luzerne, Northumberland, and Schuylkill counties. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Millersburg, Pennsylvania.

Sussex Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Sussex Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates through two segments, Banking and Financial Services; and Insurance Services. The companyÂ’s deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, and demand deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial loans, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and construction loans; and residential real estate, consumer, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans. The company also operates as a full service general insurance agency, which offers commercial and personal lines of insurance. It operates eight branches located in Sussex County, New Jersey; one branch in Warren County, New Jersey; one branch in Bergen County, New Jersey; and one in Queens County, New York. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Rockaway, New Jersey.