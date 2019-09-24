Reviewing Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. (MPB)’s and M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB)’s results

As Regional – Northeast Banks companies, Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) and M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. 25 2.87 N/A 1.75 14.86 M&T Bank Corporation 162 3.48 N/A 12.87 12.76

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. and M&T Bank Corporation. M&T Bank Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. and M&T Bank Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 5.2% 0.5% M&T Bank Corporation 0.00% 12.9% 1.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.53 beta indicates that Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. is 47.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. M&T Bank Corporation has a 1.04 beta and it is 4.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. and M&T Bank Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 M&T Bank Corporation 1 4 2 2.29

On the other hand, M&T Bank Corporation’s potential upside is 11.16% and its average target price is $173.57.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. and M&T Bank Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 15.9% and 85.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2.5% of Mid Penn Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.4% are M&T Bank Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. -1.66% 2.44% 7.82% 10.15% -20.12% 13.65% M&T Bank Corporation 0.32% -3.84% -2.16% -1.16% -6.49% 14.76%

For the past year Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than M&T Bank Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors M&T Bank Corporation beats Mid Penn Bancorp Inc.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking and trust business services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations in Pennsylvania. It offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides a range of loan products comprising mortgage and home equity loans, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, lines of credit, construction financing, farm loans, community development loans, loans to non-profit entities, and local government loans. It also offers Internet banking, telephone banking, cash management services, automated teller services, and safe deposit boxes; and trust and retail investment services. The company operates 21 retail locations in Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Luzerne, Northumberland, and Schuylkill counties. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Millersburg, Pennsylvania.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide retail and commercial banking services. The companyÂ’s Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, deposit products, and cash management services to middle-market and large commercial customers. The companyÂ’s Commercial Real Estate segment offers credit services, which are secured by various multifamily residential and commercial real estates; and deposit services. Its Discretionary Portfolio segment provides securities, residential real estate loans, and other assets; short-term and long-term borrowed funds; brokered deposits; and Cayman Islands branch deposits, as well as foreign exchange services. The companyÂ’s Residential Mortgage Banking segment originates and services residential real estate loans for consumers and sells those loans in the secondary market; and purchases servicing rights to loans originated by other entities. Its Retail Banking segment offers demand, savings, and time accounts; consumer installment and automobile loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, and credit cards; investment products, including mutual funds and annuities; and other services. The company also provides trust and wealth management services; fiduciary and custodial services; investment management services; and insurance agency services, as well as reinsures credit life. It offers its services through banking offices, business banking centers, telephone and Internet banking, and automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 799 banking offices in the United States, a commercial banking office in Canada, and an office in the Cayman Islands. M&T Bank Corporation was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.