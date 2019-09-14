Reviewing Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. (MPB)’s and Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL)’s results

Both Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) and Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. 25 3.01 N/A 1.75 14.86 Amalgamated Bank 17 2.62 N/A 1.59 10.81

Table 1 demonstrates Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. and Amalgamated Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Amalgamated Bank has lower revenue and earnings than Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Amalgamated Bank, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. and Amalgamated Bank.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 5.2% 0.5% Amalgamated Bank 0.00% 11.1% 1%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. and Amalgamated Bank are owned by institutional investors at 15.9% and 52.8% respectively. Mid Penn Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.5%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.16% of Amalgamated Bank shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. -1.66% 2.44% 7.82% 10.15% -20.12% 13.65% Amalgamated Bank -0.64% -2.83% 0.18% -9.25% 29.5% -12%

For the past year Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. had bullish trend while Amalgamated Bank had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. beats Amalgamated Bank.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking and trust business services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations in Pennsylvania. It offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides a range of loan products comprising mortgage and home equity loans, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, lines of credit, construction financing, farm loans, community development loans, loans to non-profit entities, and local government loans. It also offers Internet banking, telephone banking, cash management services, automated teller services, and safe deposit boxes; and trust and retail investment services. The company operates 21 retail locations in Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Luzerne, Northumberland, and Schuylkill counties. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Millersburg, Pennsylvania.

Amalgamated Bank provides personal and commercial banking products and services to working families, unions, commercial real estate industries, healthcare markets, institutional investors, law firms, non-profits, and political organizations in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, certificates of deposit, money market, and individual retirement accounts; home equity lines of credit options, mortgages, and personal loans and lines of credit options; and commercial loans (lines of credit, letters of credit, and term loans). It also provides services in the areas of online banking and bill pay, organization banking, investment management, small business banking, treasury management, commercial banking, and real estate aspects. Amalgamated Bank was formerly known as Amalgamated Bank of New York and changed its name to Amalgamated Bank in December 2000. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in New York, New York. It has branch locations in Manhattan, Roosevelt Island, Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens, New York; Pasadena, California; and Washington, District Of Columbia. Amalgamated Bank operates as a subsidiary of Workers United.