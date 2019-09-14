Reviewing Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (MCEP)’s and Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)’s results

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) and Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 1 0.20 N/A -0.53 0.00 Viper Energy Partners LP 31 13.65 N/A 2.00 16.15

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP and Viper Energy Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP and Viper Energy Partners LP.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 0.00% -26.6% -7.1% Viper Energy Partners LP 0.00% 23.3% 8.6%

Volatility & Risk

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP’s volatility measures that it’s 79.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.79 beta. Viper Energy Partners LP’s 34.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.34 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, Viper Energy Partners LP has a Current Ratio of 20.1 while its Quick Ratio is 20.1. Viper Energy Partners LP is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Mid-Con Energy Partners LP.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Mid-Con Energy Partners LP and Viper Energy Partners LP’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00 Viper Energy Partners LP 0 0 7 3.00

Meanwhile, Viper Energy Partners LP’s average price target is $42.43, while its potential upside is 45.51%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 16.8% of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP shares are held by institutional investors while 89.4% of Viper Energy Partners LP are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% are Mid-Con Energy Partners LP’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Viper Energy Partners LP has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mid-Con Energy Partners LP -2.09% -14.06% -50.75% -65.77% -78.38% -55.36% Viper Energy Partners LP 8.36% 4.44% 1.48% 4.13% -0.43% 23.89%

For the past year Mid-Con Energy Partners LP had bearish trend while Viper Energy Partners LP had bullish trend.

Summary

Viper Energy Partners LP beats Mid-Con Energy Partners LP on 9 of the 9 factors.

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP acquires, exploits, and develops producing oil and natural gas properties. Its properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions of the United States in principal areas, such as Southern Oklahoma, Northeastern Oklahoma, and Texas within the Eastern Shelf of the Permian. The company owns interests in 455 net producing wells, 134 net injection wells, and 40 net water supply or disposal wells. As of December 31, 2016, its total estimated proved reserves were approximately 19.2 million barrel of oil equivalent. Mid-Con Energy GP, LLC serves as the general partner of Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company holds mineral interests covering an area of approximately 30,442 net acres in the Permian Basin, West Texas. As of December 31, 2015, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves consisted of 31,435 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Viper Energy Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas. Viper Energy Partners LP is a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.