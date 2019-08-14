Reviewing Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (MCEP)’s and Parsley Energy Inc. (NYSE:PE)’s results

This is a contrast between Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) and Parsley Energy Inc. (NYSE:PE) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 1 0.23 N/A -0.53 0.00 Parsley Energy Inc. 18 2.75 N/A 0.95 17.46

In table 1 we can see Mid-Con Energy Partners LP and Parsley Energy Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 0.00% -26.6% -7.1% Parsley Energy Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.8%

Risk and Volatility

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP is 79.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.79. Parsley Energy Inc.’s 0.48 beta is the reason why it is 52.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Parsley Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.4 and has 0.4 Quick Ratio. Mid-Con Energy Partners LP’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Parsley Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Mid-Con Energy Partners LP and Parsley Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00 Parsley Energy Inc. 0 2 8 2.80

Competitively Parsley Energy Inc. has a consensus price target of $29.3, with potential upside of 78.12%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 16.8% of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP shares are owned by institutional investors while 96.8% of Parsley Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 4.6% of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP’s shares. Competitively, Parsley Energy Inc. has 3.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mid-Con Energy Partners LP -2.09% -14.06% -50.75% -65.77% -78.38% -55.36% Parsley Energy Inc. -2.41% -12.73% -13.05% -11.8% -48.19% 3.82%

For the past year Mid-Con Energy Partners LP had bearish trend while Parsley Energy Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Parsley Energy Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Mid-Con Energy Partners LP.

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP acquires, exploits, and develops producing oil and natural gas properties. Its properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions of the United States in principal areas, such as Southern Oklahoma, Northeastern Oklahoma, and Texas within the Eastern Shelf of the Permian. The company owns interests in 455 net producing wells, 134 net injection wells, and 40 net water supply or disposal wells. As of December 31, 2016, its total estimated proved reserves were approximately 19.2 million barrel of oil equivalent. Mid-Con Energy GP, LLC serves as the general partner of Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Parsley Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, its acreage position consisted of 138,567 net acres, including 95,072 net acres in the Midland Basin and 43,495 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 146.7 net producing horizontal wells and 481.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 222.3 MMBoe. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.