Reviewing Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (MCEP)’s and Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL)’s results

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) and Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 1 0.19 N/A -0.53 0.00 Noble Energy Inc. 23 2.12 N/A -1.96 0.00

Demonstrates Mid-Con Energy Partners LP and Noble Energy Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Mid-Con Energy Partners LP and Noble Energy Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 0.00% -26.6% -7.1% Noble Energy Inc. 0.00% -9.5% -4.3%

Risk & Volatility

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP’s current beta is 1.87 and it happens to be 87.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Noble Energy Inc. is 41.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.41 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Noble Energy Inc. is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. Mid-Con Energy Partners LP is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Noble Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP and Noble Energy Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00 Noble Energy Inc. 0 1 8 2.89

Competitively the average target price of Noble Energy Inc. is $33.56, which is potential 58.38% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13.9% of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Noble Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 4.6% of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.1% of Noble Energy Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mid-Con Energy Partners LP -3.09% -13.51% -23.51% -39.58% -66.19% -15.5% Noble Energy Inc. -1.59% -8.69% 10.37% -8.9% -31.44% 28.78%

For the past year Mid-Con Energy Partners LP has -15.5% weaker performance while Noble Energy Inc. has 28.78% stronger performance.

Summary

Noble Energy Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Mid-Con Energy Partners LP.

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP acquires, exploits, and develops producing oil and natural gas properties. Its properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions of the United States in principal areas, such as Southern Oklahoma, Northeastern Oklahoma, and Texas within the Eastern Shelf of the Permian. The company owns interests in 455 net producing wells, 134 net injection wells, and 40 net water supply or disposal wells. As of December 31, 2016, its total estimated proved reserves were approximately 19.2 million barrel of oil equivalent. Mid-Con Energy GP, LLC serves as the general partner of Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.