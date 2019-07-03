Reviewing Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA)’s and Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)’s results

As REIT – Residential companies, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:MAA) and Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. 107 8.88 N/A 2.05 54.84 Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. 19 10.36 N/A 1.43 13.45

In table 1 we can see Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. and Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. and Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. 0.00% 3.8% 2.1% Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. 0.00% 7.6% 2.1%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. and Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -7.38% for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. with consensus target price of $112.6.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. and Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.4% and 65.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.1% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. 3.38% 2.47% 8.27% 12.06% 23.06% 17.7% Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. 0.16% 0.63% 1% 1.91% 8.73% 6.43%

For the past year Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.

Summary

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. beats Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. is an independent real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It is engaged in acquisition, redevelopment, new development, property management, and disposition of multifamily apartment communities. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, its investment portfolio includes 61 commercial real estate debt investments. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.