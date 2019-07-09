Reviewing Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA)’s and AvalonBay Communities Inc. (NYSE:AVB)’s results

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:MAA) and AvalonBay Communities Inc. (NYSE:AVB), both competing one another are REIT – Residential companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. 108 8.78 N/A 2.05 54.84 AvalonBay Communities Inc. 196 12.78 N/A 7.23 27.77

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. and AvalonBay Communities Inc. AvalonBay Communities Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of AvalonBay Communities Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. and AvalonBay Communities Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. 0.00% 3.8% 2.1% AvalonBay Communities Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 5.4%

Volatility and Risk

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. has a 0.46 beta, while its volatility is 54.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. AvalonBay Communities Inc.’s 0.62 beta is the reason why it is 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. and AvalonBay Communities Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 AvalonBay Communities Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

$112.6 is Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -7.81%. Competitively AvalonBay Communities Inc. has a consensus price target of $206.4, with potential downside of -1.77%. Based on the results delivered earlier, AvalonBay Communities Inc. is looking more favorable than Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 95.4% of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. shares and 94.1% of AvalonBay Communities Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.3% are AvalonBay Communities Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. 3.38% 2.47% 8.27% 12.06% 23.06% 17.7% AvalonBay Communities Inc. 2.16% -1.68% 2.36% 9.95% 21.98% 15.31%

For the past year Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. has stronger performance than AvalonBay Communities Inc.

Summary

AvalonBay Communities Inc. beats Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. is an independent real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It is engaged in acquisition, redevelopment, new development, property management, and disposition of multifamily apartment communities. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. engages in the development, redevelopment, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities in the United States. As of January 31, 2009, the company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 164 operating apartment communities comprising 45,728 apartment homes in 10 states and the District of Columbia. It also held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 14 communities under construction, as well as held rights to develop an additional 27 communities. The companyÂ’s markets are located in New England, the New York/New Jersey metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Midwest, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States. AvalonBay Communities has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.