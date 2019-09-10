Reviewing MicroVision Inc. (MVIS)’s and Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM)’s results

MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) and Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) have been rivals in the Diversified Electronics for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MicroVision Inc. 1 4.17 N/A -0.29 0.00 Sanmina Corporation 30 0.26 N/A 1.58 20.15

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for MicroVision Inc. and Sanmina Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of MicroVision Inc. and Sanmina Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MicroVision Inc. 0.00% 0% -136% Sanmina Corporation 0.00% 7.5% 2.8%

Risk & Volatility

MicroVision Inc.’s 0.54 beta indicates that its volatility is 46.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Sanmina Corporation’s 1.32 beta is the reason why it is 32.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of MicroVision Inc. are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. Its competitor Sanmina Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Sanmina Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than MicroVision Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 22.8% of MicroVision Inc. shares and 95.3% of Sanmina Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.6% of MicroVision Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of Sanmina Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MicroVision Inc. -9.86% -20% -34.89% -21% -30.24% 5.98% Sanmina Corporation -0.78% 3.32% -5.59% 0.19% 9.29% 31.96%

For the past year MicroVision Inc. has weaker performance than Sanmina Corporation

Summary

Sanmina Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors MicroVision Inc.

MicroVision, Inc. develops PicoP scanning technology that provides high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional (3D) sensing and image capture solutions in the United States. Its PicoP scanning technology comprises a small form factor and lower power scanning engine for display, 3D sensing, and user interaction applications. The company licenses its products primarily to original design manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers. MicroVision, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. The company offers product design and engineering solutions comprising concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services. It also provides interconnect systems, such as printed circuit board fabrication, backplane, and cable assemblies; and mechanical systems, including enclosures, precision machining, and plastic injection molding; non-volatile DIMMs, solid state drives, and DRAM solutions; defense and aerospace products; storage products; and optical and radio frequency modules. The company offers its services to original equipment manufacturers in the communications networks, computing and storage, multimedia, industrial and semiconductor capital equipment, defense and aerospace, medical, energy and clean technology, and automotive industries. The company was formerly known as Sanmina-SCI Corporation and changed its name to Sanmina Corporation in November 2012. Sanmina Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.