Reviewing MicroVision Inc. (MVIS)’s and Qualstar Corporation (NASDAQ:QBAK)’s results

MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) and Qualstar Corporation (NASDAQ:QBAK) are two firms in the Diversified Electronics that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MicroVision Inc. 1 4.19 N/A -0.29 0.00 Qualstar Corporation 6 0.74 N/A 0.50 10.32

Table 1 demonstrates MicroVision Inc. and Qualstar Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us MicroVision Inc. and Qualstar Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MicroVision Inc. 0.00% 0% -136% Qualstar Corporation 0.00% 14.4% 10.4%

Volatility & Risk

MicroVision Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 46.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.54 beta. In other hand, Qualstar Corporation has beta of 0.36 which is 64.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

MicroVision Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. On the competitive side is, Qualstar Corporation which has a 3.6 Current Ratio and a 2.6 Quick Ratio. Qualstar Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to MicroVision Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for MicroVision Inc. and Qualstar Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MicroVision Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Qualstar Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of MicroVision Inc. is $3.5, with potential upside of 473.68%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both MicroVision Inc. and Qualstar Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 22.8% and 16.6% respectively. About 1.6% of MicroVision Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Qualstar Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MicroVision Inc. -9.86% -20% -34.89% -21% -30.24% 5.98% Qualstar Corporation -3.18% -12.52% -7.5% -8.32% -30.84% -1.33%

For the past year MicroVision Inc. had bullish trend while Qualstar Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Qualstar Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors MicroVision Inc.

MicroVision, Inc. develops PicoP scanning technology that provides high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional (3D) sensing and image capture solutions in the United States. Its PicoP scanning technology comprises a small form factor and lower power scanning engine for display, 3D sensing, and user interaction applications. The company licenses its products primarily to original design manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers. MicroVision, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

Qualstar Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power supplies under the N2Power brand; and data storage systems under the Qualstar brand worldwide. It offers switching power supplies that are used to convert AC line voltage to DC voltages, or DC voltages to other DC voltages for use in electronic equipment, such as telecommunications equipment, machine tools, routers, switches, wireless systems, and gaming devices. The company also provides automated magnetic tape libraries used to store, retrieve, and manage electronic data primarily in network computing environments, as well as provide data storage solutions for organizations requiring backup, recovery, and archival storage of critical data. Its tape libraries include cartridge tape drives, tape cartridges, and robotics that move the cartridges from their storage locations to the tape drives under software control. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, information technology departments, and small and medium businesses through distributor and reseller network, distributors, and independent outside sales representatives. Qualstar Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Simi Valley, California.