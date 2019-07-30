Reviewing MicroVision Inc. (MVIS)’s and Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) and Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG). The two are both Diversified Electronics companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MicroVision Inc. 1 4.39 N/A -0.31 0.00 Plug Power Inc. 2 3.31 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 highlights MicroVision Inc. and Plug Power Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MicroVision Inc. 0.00% -444.8% -106.2% Plug Power Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

MicroVision Inc. has a 0.55 beta, while its volatility is 45.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Plug Power Inc.’s 1.81 beta is the reason why it is 81.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

MicroVision Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, Plug Power Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Plug Power Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MicroVision Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for MicroVision Inc. and Plug Power Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MicroVision Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Plug Power Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

MicroVision Inc. has a consensus price target of $3.5, and a 447.05% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of Plug Power Inc. is $3.5, which is potential 55.56% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that MicroVision Inc. seems more appealing than Plug Power Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 23.5% of MicroVision Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 26.5% of Plug Power Inc. are owned by institutional investors. MicroVision Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.75%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Plug Power Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MicroVision Inc. -12.56% -21.05% -22.18% -20.66% -43.53% 34.66% Plug Power Inc. -3.72% -7.17% 66.43% 24.6% 6.39% 87.9%

For the past year MicroVision Inc. was less bullish than Plug Power Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Plug Power Inc. beats MicroVision Inc.

MicroVision, Inc. develops PicoP scanning technology that provides high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional (3D) sensing and image capture solutions in the United States. Its PicoP scanning technology comprises a small form factor and lower power scanning engine for display, 3D sensing, and user interaction applications. The company licenses its products primarily to original design manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers. MicroVision, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

Plug Power Inc., an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets in the United States. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure. The company offers GenDrive, hydrogen fueled PEM fuel cell system that provides power to material handling vehicles; GenFuel, a hydrogen fueling delivery system; GenCare, which is an ongoing maintenance program for GenDrive fuel cells, GenSure products, and GenFuel products; and GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that provides scalable modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors. It also provides GenKey, a turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power; ProGen, a fuel cell engine technology that is under development for use in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems; and GenFund, which offers financing solutions to customers. The company offers its products to businesses and government agencies through direct product sales force, original equipment manufacturers, and dealer networks. Plug Power Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.