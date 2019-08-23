Reviewing MicroVision Inc. (MVIS)’s and Its Peers results

As Diversified Electronics company, MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.8% of MicroVision Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.90% of all Diversified Electronics’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand MicroVision Inc. has 1.6% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 11.49% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have MicroVision Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MicroVision Inc. 0.00% 0.00% -136.00% Industry Average 60.16% 14.76% 9.23%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares MicroVision Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio MicroVision Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 182.07M 302.65M 19.49

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for MicroVision Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MicroVision Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.20 1.80 2.80

$3.5 is the average target price of MicroVision Inc., with a potential upside of 434.60%. As a group, Diversified Electronics companies have a potential upside of 78.80%. With higher probable upside potential for MicroVision Inc.’s rivals, equities research analysts think MicroVision Inc. is less favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of MicroVision Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MicroVision Inc. -9.86% -20% -34.89% -21% -30.24% 5.98% Industry Average 2.96% 5.46% 12.91% 30.56% 25.80% 45.28%

For the past year MicroVision Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MicroVision Inc. are 0.5 and 0.5. Competitively, MicroVision Inc.’s competitors have 3.60 and 2.69 for Current and Quick Ratio. MicroVision Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MicroVision Inc.

Risk and Volatility

MicroVision Inc. is 46.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.54. Competitively, MicroVision Inc.’s competitors are 22.86% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.23 beta.

Dividends

MicroVision Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

MicroVision Inc.’s rivals beat on 3 of the 4 factors MicroVision Inc.

MicroVision, Inc. develops PicoP scanning technology that provides high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional (3D) sensing and image capture solutions in the United States. Its PicoP scanning technology comprises a small form factor and lower power scanning engine for display, 3D sensing, and user interaction applications. The company licenses its products primarily to original design manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers. MicroVision, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.