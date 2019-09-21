Reviewing MicroVision Inc. (MVIS)’s and CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS)’s results

Both MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) and CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) are each other’s competitor in the Diversified Electronics industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MicroVision Inc. 1 3.95 N/A -0.29 0.00 CTS Corporation 29 2.21 N/A 1.51 20.83

In table 1 we can see MicroVision Inc. and CTS Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us MicroVision Inc. and CTS Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MicroVision Inc. 0.00% 0% -136% CTS Corporation 0.00% 13.3% 9.1%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.54 shows that MicroVision Inc. is 46.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. CTS Corporation’s 1.3 beta is the reason why it is 30.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of MicroVision Inc. are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. Its competitor CTS Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is 2.2. CTS Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than MicroVision Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for MicroVision Inc. and CTS Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MicroVision Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CTS Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, CTS Corporation’s potential upside is 5.49% and its average price target is $34.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 22.8% of MicroVision Inc. shares and 95.6% of CTS Corporation shares. About 1.6% of MicroVision Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, CTS Corporation has 2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MicroVision Inc. -9.86% -20% -34.89% -21% -30.24% 5.98% CTS Corporation 3.18% 12.53% 5.35% 12.65% -9.56% 21.75%

For the past year MicroVision Inc. has weaker performance than CTS Corporation

Summary

CTS Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors MicroVision Inc.

MicroVision, Inc. develops PicoP scanning technology that provides high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional (3D) sensing and image capture solutions in the United States. Its PicoP scanning technology comprises a small form factor and lower power scanning engine for display, 3D sensing, and user interaction applications. The company licenses its products primarily to original design manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers. MicroVision, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the transportation, industrial, medical, information technology, defense and aerospace, and communications markets. It offers sensors and actuators used in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components used in infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, defense and aerospace, and information technology markets. The company also designs and develops sensing technology for radio frequency measurement and control systems. CTS Corporation markets its products through its sales engineers, independent manufacturers' representatives, and distributors in China, Germany, Japan, Scotland, Singapore, India, Taiwan, the United States, the Czech Republic, and internationally. The company was founded in 1896 and is based in Lisle, Illinois.