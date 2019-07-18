Reviewing MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR)’s and The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:KEYW)’s results

We are contrasting MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) and The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:KEYW) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MicroStrategy Incorporated 139 2.56 N/A 0.78 174.19 The KeyW Holding Corporation 9 0.00 N/A -0.46 0.00

In table 1 we can see MicroStrategy Incorporated and The KeyW Holding Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MicroStrategy Incorporated 0.00% 2.3% 1.4% The KeyW Holding Corporation 0.00% -7.8% -3.3%

Volatility and Risk

MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 0.57 beta, while its volatility is 43.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. The KeyW Holding Corporation has a 1.45 beta and it is 45.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.7 and 2.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MicroStrategy Incorporated. Its rival The KeyW Holding Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 1.3 respectively. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than The KeyW Holding Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for MicroStrategy Incorporated and The KeyW Holding Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MicroStrategy Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 The KeyW Holding Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of MicroStrategy Incorporated is $200, with potential upside of 63.05%. Meanwhile, The KeyW Holding Corporation’s average price target is $10.5, while its potential downside is -100.00%. The information presented earlier suggests that MicroStrategy Incorporated looks more robust than The KeyW Holding Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both MicroStrategy Incorporated and The KeyW Holding Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 96.9% and 0% respectively. About 0.07% of MicroStrategy Incorporated’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.5% of The KeyW Holding Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MicroStrategy Incorporated -1.27% -8.91% -3% 6.19% 7.15% 6.63% The KeyW Holding Corporation -0.18% 41.51% 74.42% 19.55% 38.38% 68.16%

For the past year MicroStrategy Incorporated has weaker performance than The KeyW Holding Corporation

Summary

MicroStrategy Incorporated beats The KeyW Holding Corporation on 9 of the 10 factors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Analytics platform that delivers reports and dashboards, and enables users to conduct ad hoc analysis and share insights through mobile devices or the Web; MicroStrategy Server, which provides analytical processing and job management for various reporting, analysis, and monitoring applications; MicroStrategy Web, a primary reporting interface for analysts that offers interactive reporting, dashboarding, and analysis through a Web browser; and MicroStrategy Desktop, an on-premise and single-user tool for easy-to-use self-service visual data discovery. The company also provides MicroStrategy Mobile, a vehicle for mobilizing an organizationÂ’s information systems, including its data warehouses, business intelligence, ERP, CRM, and Web applications that are accessible on the desktop; and Usher, a digital credential and identity intelligence that enable organizations to dematerialize the traditional forms of identity verification and replace them with a single mobile identity badge. In addition, it offers MicroStrategy Cloud, an integrated and optimized cloud business analytics platform that combines infrastructure, technology, people, and processes to offer analytics as a service to customers, as well as provides technical support, consulting and advisory, and education services. It serves various industries, including retail, financial services and insurance, pharmaceutical and healthcare, manufacturing, consumer goods, government, public services, restaurants, and hospitality and leisure, as well as technology, media, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia.