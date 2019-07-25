Reviewing MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR)’s and SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)’s results

Both MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) and SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MicroStrategy Incorporated 139 2.56 N/A 0.78 174.19 SAP SE 118 0.00 N/A 3.06 41.18

Table 1 highlights MicroStrategy Incorporated and SAP SE’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. SAP SE seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to MicroStrategy Incorporated. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. MicroStrategy Incorporated’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us MicroStrategy Incorporated and SAP SE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MicroStrategy Incorporated 0.00% 2.3% 1.4% SAP SE 0.00% 11.8% 6.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.57 beta indicates that MicroStrategy Incorporated is 43.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. SAP SE has a 1.08 beta and it is 8.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of MicroStrategy Incorporated is 2.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.7. The Current Ratio of rival SAP SE is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. MicroStrategy Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than SAP SE.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for MicroStrategy Incorporated and SAP SE.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MicroStrategy Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 SAP SE 0 1 3 2.75

The average target price of MicroStrategy Incorporated is $200, with potential upside of 62.96%. Competitively SAP SE has a consensus target price of $152.33, with potential upside of 19.37%. Based on the data given earlier, MicroStrategy Incorporated is looking more favorable than SAP SE, analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both MicroStrategy Incorporated and SAP SE are owned by institutional investors at 96.9% and 4.9% respectively. Insiders held 0.07% of MicroStrategy Incorporated shares. Comparatively, 25.5% are SAP SE’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MicroStrategy Incorporated -1.27% -8.91% -3% 6.19% 7.15% 6.63% SAP SE 1.5% 11.85% 19.87% 16.49% 9.53% 26.74%

For the past year MicroStrategy Incorporated was less bullish than SAP SE.

Summary

MicroStrategy Incorporated beats on 8 of the 12 factors SAP SE.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Analytics platform that delivers reports and dashboards, and enables users to conduct ad hoc analysis and share insights through mobile devices or the Web; MicroStrategy Server, which provides analytical processing and job management for various reporting, analysis, and monitoring applications; MicroStrategy Web, a primary reporting interface for analysts that offers interactive reporting, dashboarding, and analysis through a Web browser; and MicroStrategy Desktop, an on-premise and single-user tool for easy-to-use self-service visual data discovery. The company also provides MicroStrategy Mobile, a vehicle for mobilizing an organizationÂ’s information systems, including its data warehouses, business intelligence, ERP, CRM, and Web applications that are accessible on the desktop; and Usher, a digital credential and identity intelligence that enable organizations to dematerialize the traditional forms of identity verification and replace them with a single mobile identity badge. In addition, it offers MicroStrategy Cloud, an integrated and optimized cloud business analytics platform that combines infrastructure, technology, people, and processes to offer analytics as a service to customers, as well as provides technical support, consulting and advisory, and education services. It serves various industries, including retail, financial services and insurance, pharmaceutical and healthcare, manufacturing, consumer goods, government, public services, restaurants, and hospitality and leisure, as well as technology, media, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software and database company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA and SAP S/4HANA, which are in-memory computing platforms that store and process huge data, and eliminate the maintenance of separate legacy systems and siloed data; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse software; SAP S/4HANA Cloud, a software-as-a-service solution that provides the scalability, ease of management, and security; SAP SuccessFactors, a suite of human capital management solutions to develop, manage, engage, and empower the workforce; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management solution; SAP Ariba, a guided buying, light enablement, and open platform solution; and SAP Fieldglass, a solution to procure and manage external workforce. The company also provides SAP Cloud Platform, an in-memory platform-as-a-service to build, run, and extend business applications; SAP BusinessObjects Cloud, a cloud analytics solution; SAP Digital Boardroom, a solution to access company data in real time; and SAP Leonardo, a solution to digitize manufacturing, logistics, and asset management processes, as well as maintenance, consulting, and training services. It serves various lines of business, including asset management, commerce, finance, human resources, manufacturing, marketing, research and development/engineering, sales, service, sourcing and procurement, supply chain, and sustainability, as well as the consumer, discrete manufacturing, energy and natural resources, financial services, public services, and services sectors. The company has a strategic partnership with Apple Inc. to build a SAP Cloud Platform software development kit for iOS that enables businesses, designers, and developers to build their own native iOS apps for iPhones and iPads. SAP SE was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Walldorf, Germany.