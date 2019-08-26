Reviewing MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR)’s and PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD)’s results

As Application Software companies, MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) and PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MicroStrategy Incorporated 139 2.93 N/A 0.78 174.85 PagerDuty Inc. 46 20.82 N/A -0.62 0.00

Demonstrates MicroStrategy Incorporated and PagerDuty Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has MicroStrategy Incorporated and PagerDuty Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MicroStrategy Incorporated 0.00% 2.3% 1.4% PagerDuty Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of MicroStrategy Incorporated are 2.7 and 2.7 respectively. Its competitor PagerDuty Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.3 and its Quick Ratio is 4.3. PagerDuty Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than MicroStrategy Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for MicroStrategy Incorporated and PagerDuty Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MicroStrategy Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 PagerDuty Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively PagerDuty Inc. has a consensus target price of $42.5, with potential upside of 19.38%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 96.2% of MicroStrategy Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 34.7% of PagerDuty Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.07% of MicroStrategy Incorporated shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.8% of PagerDuty Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MicroStrategy Incorporated 11.41% -2.36% -3.04% 7.35% 6.88% 7.03% PagerDuty Inc. -1.65% -4.08% -5.6% 0% 0% 15.56%

For the past year MicroStrategy Incorporated’s stock price has smaller growth than PagerDuty Inc.

Summary

MicroStrategy Incorporated beats PagerDuty Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Analytics platform that delivers reports and dashboards, and enables users to conduct ad hoc analysis and share insights through mobile devices or the Web; MicroStrategy Server, which provides analytical processing and job management for various reporting, analysis, and monitoring applications; MicroStrategy Web, a primary reporting interface for analysts that offers interactive reporting, dashboarding, and analysis through a Web browser; and MicroStrategy Desktop, an on-premise and single-user tool for easy-to-use self-service visual data discovery. The company also provides MicroStrategy Mobile, a vehicle for mobilizing an organizationÂ’s information systems, including its data warehouses, business intelligence, ERP, CRM, and Web applications that are accessible on the desktop; and Usher, a digital credential and identity intelligence that enable organizations to dematerialize the traditional forms of identity verification and replace them with a single mobile identity badge. In addition, it offers MicroStrategy Cloud, an integrated and optimized cloud business analytics platform that combines infrastructure, technology, people, and processes to offer analytics as a service to customers, as well as provides technical support, consulting and advisory, and education services. It serves various industries, including retail, financial services and insurance, pharmaceutical and healthcare, manufacturing, consumer goods, government, public services, restaurants, and hospitality and leisure, as well as technology, media, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia.