Reviewing MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR)’s and Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)’s results

As Application Software companies, MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) and Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MicroStrategy Incorporated 139 2.89 N/A 0.78 174.85 Everbridge Inc. 82 16.19 N/A -1.64 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates MicroStrategy Incorporated and Everbridge Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us MicroStrategy Incorporated and Everbridge Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MicroStrategy Incorporated 0.00% 2.3% 1.4% Everbridge Inc. 0.00% -60.3% -16.5%

Liquidity

2.7 and 2.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MicroStrategy Incorporated. Its rival Everbridge Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Everbridge Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

MicroStrategy Incorporated and Everbridge Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MicroStrategy Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Everbridge Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively Everbridge Inc. has an average price target of $92.67, with potential upside of 11.68%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 96.2% of MicroStrategy Incorporated shares and 90.38% of Everbridge Inc. shares. 0.07% are MicroStrategy Incorporated’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Everbridge Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MicroStrategy Incorporated 11.41% -2.36% -3.04% 7.35% 6.88% 7.03% Everbridge Inc. 2.76% 13.55% 40.31% 68.48% 125.13% 80.23%

For the past year MicroStrategy Incorporated was less bullish than Everbridge Inc.

Summary

MicroStrategy Incorporated beats on 6 of the 9 factors Everbridge Inc.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Analytics platform that delivers reports and dashboards, and enables users to conduct ad hoc analysis and share insights through mobile devices or the Web; MicroStrategy Server, which provides analytical processing and job management for various reporting, analysis, and monitoring applications; MicroStrategy Web, a primary reporting interface for analysts that offers interactive reporting, dashboarding, and analysis through a Web browser; and MicroStrategy Desktop, an on-premise and single-user tool for easy-to-use self-service visual data discovery. The company also provides MicroStrategy Mobile, a vehicle for mobilizing an organizationÂ’s information systems, including its data warehouses, business intelligence, ERP, CRM, and Web applications that are accessible on the desktop; and Usher, a digital credential and identity intelligence that enable organizations to dematerialize the traditional forms of identity verification and replace them with a single mobile identity badge. In addition, it offers MicroStrategy Cloud, an integrated and optimized cloud business analytics platform that combines infrastructure, technology, people, and processes to offer analytics as a service to customers, as well as provides technical support, consulting and advisory, and education services. It serves various industries, including retail, financial services and insurance, pharmaceutical and healthcare, manufacturing, consumer goods, government, public services, restaurants, and hospitality and leisure, as well as technology, media, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia.

Everbridge, Inc., a software company, provides critical communications and enterprise safety applications that enable customers to automate and accelerate the process of keeping people safe and businesses running during critical events. Its SaaS-based platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans. The companyÂ’s critical event management platform comprises a set of software applications that address various tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, Incident Management, Safety Connection, IT Alerting, Visual Command Center, Crisis Commander, Community Engagement, and Secure Messaging. In addition, it offers customer support services. Everbridge, Inc. serves enterprises, small businesses, and non-profit organizations in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, higher education, and professional services sectors in the United States, Sweden, the United Kingdom, China, and internationally. The company was formerly known as 3n Global, Inc. and changed its name to Everbridge, Inc. in April 2009. Everbridge, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.