Reviewing Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)’s and DocuSign Inc. (:)’s results

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) and DocuSign Inc. (:) compete with each other in the Business Software & Services sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microsoft Corporation 129 8.33 N/A 5.08 26.80 DocuSign Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.20 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) and DocuSign Inc. (:)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microsoft Corporation 0.00% 37.7% 12.9% DocuSign Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -12.9%

Liquidity

Microsoft Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3 and 2.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor DocuSign Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Microsoft Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to DocuSign Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Microsoft Corporation and DocuSign Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Microsoft Corporation 1 1 15 2.88 DocuSign Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Microsoft Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 7.44% and an $147.53 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Microsoft Corporation and DocuSign Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 74.7% and 71.2% respectively. 0.1% are Microsoft Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 2.6% are DocuSign Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Microsoft Corporation -3.16% 0.43% 6.56% 28.1% 29.33% 34.16% DocuSign Inc. -4.84% 2.11% -7.35% 4.76% 0.02% 29.04%

For the past year Microsoft Corporation has stronger performance than DocuSign Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Microsoft Corporation beats DocuSign Inc.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The companyÂ’s Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network. Its Intelligent Cloud segment licenses server products and cloud services, such as Microsoft SQL Server, Windows Server, Visual Studio, System Center, and related CALs, as well as Azure, a cloud platform with computing, networking, storage, database, and management services; and enterprise services, such as Premier Support and Microsoft Consulting that assist in developing, deploying, and managing Microsoft server and desktop solutions, as well as provide training and certification to developers and IT professionals on Microsoft products. The companyÂ’s More Personal Computing segment comprises Windows OEM, volume, and other non-volume licensing of the Windows operating system; patent licensing, Windows Internet of Things, MSN display advertising, and Windows Phone licensing system; devices, including Microsoft Surface, phones, and PC accessories; and search advertising, including Bing and Bing Ads. This segment also provides gaming platforms, including Xbox hardware, Xbox Live, video games, and third-party video games. The company markets and distributes its products through original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and resellers, as well as through online and Microsoft retail stores. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

DocuSign, Inc. provides cloud based transaction products and services in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It serves large enterprises, sole proprietorships, small- to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company was 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.