Reviewing Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)’s and CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)’s results

As Business Software & Services companies, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) and CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microsoft Corporation 117 8.59 N/A 4.49 28.10 CyberArk Software Ltd. 108 13.15 N/A 1.26 99.94

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. CyberArk Software Ltd. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Microsoft Corporation. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Microsoft Corporation’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microsoft Corporation 0.00% 39.3% 13.5% CyberArk Software Ltd. 0.00% 11.2% 7.8%

Volatility & Risk

Microsoft Corporation has a 1.25 beta, while its volatility is 25.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. CyberArk Software Ltd. on the other hand, has 1.85 beta which makes it 85.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Microsoft Corporation are 3 and 2.9. Competitively, CyberArk Software Ltd. has 3.4 and 3.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. CyberArk Software Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Microsoft Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Microsoft Corporation and CyberArk Software Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Microsoft Corporation 1 0 12 2.92 CyberArk Software Ltd. 0 2 7 2.78

Microsoft Corporation’s upside potential is 1.42% at a $139 average target price. Competitively the average target price of CyberArk Software Ltd. is $136.89, which is potential 6.54% upside. The results provided earlier shows that CyberArk Software Ltd. appears more favorable than Microsoft Corporation, based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Microsoft Corporation and CyberArk Software Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 75.1% and 85.3%. Insiders held 0.1% of Microsoft Corporation shares. Comparatively, 1.85% are CyberArk Software Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Microsoft Corporation 0.41% 4.11% 17.99% 15.01% 28.55% 24.07% CyberArk Software Ltd. -1.75% 3.47% 46.01% 63.09% 116.48% 70.11%

For the past year Microsoft Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than CyberArk Software Ltd.

Summary

Microsoft Corporation beats on 7 of the 12 factors CyberArk Software Ltd.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The companyÂ’s Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network. Its Intelligent Cloud segment licenses server products and cloud services, such as Microsoft SQL Server, Windows Server, Visual Studio, System Center, and related CALs, as well as Azure, a cloud platform with computing, networking, storage, database, and management services; and enterprise services, such as Premier Support and Microsoft Consulting that assist in developing, deploying, and managing Microsoft server and desktop solutions, as well as provide training and certification to developers and IT professionals on Microsoft products. The companyÂ’s More Personal Computing segment comprises Windows OEM, volume, and other non-volume licensing of the Windows operating system; patent licensing, Windows Internet of Things, MSN display advertising, and Windows Phone licensing system; devices, including Microsoft Surface, phones, and PC accessories; and search advertising, including Bing and Bing Ads. This segment also provides gaming platforms, including Xbox hardware, Xbox Live, video games, and third-party video games. The company markets and distributes its products through original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and resellers, as well as through online and Microsoft retail stores. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

CyberArk Software Ltd. develops, markets, and sells software-based IT security solutions that protect organizations from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company offers privileged account security solution to secure, manage, and monitor account access and activities. Its privileged account security solution consists of Enterprise Password Vault that provides a tool to manage and protect physical, virtual, or cloud-based assets; SSH Key Manager to store, rotate, and control access to SSH keys for preventing unauthorized access to privileged accounts; Privileged Session Manager that protects servers, applications, databases, and hypervisors from malware; and Privileged Threat Analytics that profiles and analyzes individual privileged user behavior and creates prioritized alerts when abnormal activity is detected. The company also provides Application Identity Manager, which addresses the challenges of hard-coded, embedded credentials, and cryptographic keys being hijacked and exploited by malicious insiders or external cyber attackers; Endpoint Privilege Manager that offers Windows least privilege management and application control software; Cybertinel, which provides cyber security services; and On-Demand Privileges Manager to limit the breadth of access of Unix/Linux administrative accounts. In addition, it offers Shared Technology Platform that integrates operating systems, databases, network devices, security appliances, hypervisors, applications, industrial control systems, and application servers in the datacenter or the cloud; sensitive information management solutions; and software maintenance and support, and consulting services. The company offers its products to energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries, as well as government agencies through resellers and distributors. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.