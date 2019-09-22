Reviewing Micron Solutions Inc. (MICR)’s and NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)’s results

Both Micron Solutions Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR) and NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micron Solutions Inc. 3 0.32 N/A -0.43 0.00 NovoCure Limited 63 27.13 N/A -0.44 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Micron Solutions Inc. and NovoCure Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micron Solutions Inc. 0.00% -32.7% -11.3% NovoCure Limited 0.00% -31.8% -11.4%

Volatility & Risk

Micron Solutions Inc. has a 0.36 beta, while its volatility is 64.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. NovoCure Limited’s 146.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.46 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Micron Solutions Inc. is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival NovoCure Limited is 5 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.7. NovoCure Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Micron Solutions Inc.

Dividends

Micron Solutions Inc. dividend pay is $503 per share with 0% dividend yield annually. NovoCure Limited does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

Micron Solutions Inc. and NovoCure Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Micron Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NovoCure Limited 0 1 2 2.67

On the other hand, NovoCure Limited’s potential upside is 0.37% and its average price target is $81.67.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Micron Solutions Inc. and NovoCure Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 12.8% and 74.7%. Insiders held 9.9% of Micron Solutions Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of NovoCure Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Micron Solutions Inc. -1.22% -6.92% -13.9% -9.36% -30.06% -9.02% NovoCure Limited 17.23% 34.53% 92.28% 76.54% 149.16% 148.57%

For the past year Micron Solutions Inc. had bearish trend while NovoCure Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

NovoCure Limited beats on 6 of the 9 factors Micron Solutions Inc.

NovoCure Limited engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) for the treatment of solid tumors. The company markets its proprietary therapy, TTFields delivery system under the Optune name for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma brain cancer. It is also involved in conducting clinical trials for the use of TTFields in brain metastases, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, and mesothelioma. The company markets its products in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, and other countries. NovoCure Limited was founded in 2000 and is based in Saint Helier, the Channel Islands.