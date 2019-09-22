Reviewing Micron Solutions Inc. (MICR)’s and NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)’s results

Both Micron Solutions Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR) and NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Micron Solutions Inc.
|3
|0.32
|N/A
|-0.43
|0.00
|NovoCure Limited
|63
|27.13
|N/A
|-0.44
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Micron Solutions Inc. and NovoCure Limited.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Micron Solutions Inc.
|0.00%
|-32.7%
|-11.3%
|NovoCure Limited
|0.00%
|-31.8%
|-11.4%
Volatility & Risk
Micron Solutions Inc. has a 0.36 beta, while its volatility is 64.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. NovoCure Limited’s 146.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.46 beta.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio of Micron Solutions Inc. is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival NovoCure Limited is 5 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.7. NovoCure Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Micron Solutions Inc.
Dividends
Micron Solutions Inc. dividend pay is $503 per share with 0% dividend yield annually. NovoCure Limited does not pay a dividend.
Analyst Recommendations
Micron Solutions Inc. and NovoCure Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Micron Solutions Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|NovoCure Limited
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
On the other hand, NovoCure Limited’s potential upside is 0.37% and its average price target is $81.67.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Micron Solutions Inc. and NovoCure Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 12.8% and 74.7%. Insiders held 9.9% of Micron Solutions Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of NovoCure Limited’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Micron Solutions Inc.
|-1.22%
|-6.92%
|-13.9%
|-9.36%
|-30.06%
|-9.02%
|NovoCure Limited
|17.23%
|34.53%
|92.28%
|76.54%
|149.16%
|148.57%
For the past year Micron Solutions Inc. had bearish trend while NovoCure Limited had bullish trend.
Summary
NovoCure Limited beats on 6 of the 9 factors Micron Solutions Inc.
NovoCure Limited engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) for the treatment of solid tumors. The company markets its proprietary therapy, TTFields delivery system under the Optune name for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma brain cancer. It is also involved in conducting clinical trials for the use of TTFields in brain metastases, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, and mesothelioma. The company markets its products in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, and other countries. NovoCure Limited was founded in 2000 and is based in Saint Helier, the Channel Islands.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.