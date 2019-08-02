Reviewing Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT)’s and Its Rivals results

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) is a company in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.7% of Microbot Medical Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.86% of all Medical Instruments & Supplies’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Microbot Medical Inc. has 20.62% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 3.93% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Microbot Medical Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microbot Medical Inc. 0.00% -123.20% -86.60% Industry Average 7.19% 15.45% 8.71%

Earnings & Valuation

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Microbot Medical Inc. N/A 7 0.00 Industry Average 66.36M 922.60M 102.79

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Microbot Medical Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Microbot Medical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.88 2.56 2.75

The competitors have a potential upside of 32.00%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Microbot Medical Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Microbot Medical Inc. -5.34% 36.29% -12.09% -16.85% -24.11% 301.74% Industry Average 5.12% 8.44% 15.38% 39.21% 37.12% 42.28%

Liquidity

Microbot Medical Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 and a Quick Ratio of 3. Competitively, Microbot Medical Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 3.92 and has 3.13 Quick Ratio. Microbot Medical Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Microbot Medical Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Microbot Medical Inc. is 388.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 4.88. Competitively, Microbot Medical Inc.’s competitors are 9.98% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.10 beta.

Dividends

Microbot Medical Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Microbot Medical Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

Microbot Medical Inc., a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops next generation micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The companyÂ’s product candidates include Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and TipCAT, a semi-disposable, flexible, and self-propelled endoscope for use in colonoscopy procedures, as well as ViRob, a revolutionary autonomous crawling micro-robot technology, which can be controlled remotely or within the body. Microbot Medical Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Yokneam, Israel.