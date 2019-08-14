Reviewing Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT)’s and Its Peers results

As Medical Instruments & Supplies company, Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.7% of Microbot Medical Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.86% of all Medical Instruments & Supplies’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 20.62% of Microbot Medical Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.93% of all Medical Instruments & Supplies companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Microbot Medical Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microbot Medical Inc. 0.00% -123.20% -86.60% Industry Average 7.19% 15.45% 8.71%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Microbot Medical Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Microbot Medical Inc. N/A 7 0.00 Industry Average 66.36M 922.60M 102.79

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Microbot Medical Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Microbot Medical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.79 2.79 2.72

The potential upside of the rivals is 32.85%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Microbot Medical Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Microbot Medical Inc. -5.34% 36.29% -12.09% -16.85% -24.11% 301.74% Industry Average 5.12% 8.44% 15.38% 39.21% 37.12% 42.28%

For the past year Microbot Medical Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Microbot Medical Inc. are 3 and 3. Competitively, Microbot Medical Inc.’s rivals have 3.92 and 3.13 for Current and Quick Ratio. Microbot Medical Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Microbot Medical Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Microbot Medical Inc. has a beta of 4.88 and its 388.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Microbot Medical Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.10 which is 9.98% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Microbot Medical Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Microbot Medical Inc.’s peers beat Microbot Medical Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.

Microbot Medical Inc., a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops next generation micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The companyÂ’s product candidates include Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and TipCAT, a semi-disposable, flexible, and self-propelled endoscope for use in colonoscopy procedures, as well as ViRob, a revolutionary autonomous crawling micro-robot technology, which can be controlled remotely or within the body. Microbot Medical Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Yokneam, Israel.