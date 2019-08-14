Reviewing Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT)’s and Its Peers results

As Medical Instruments & Supplies company, Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
24.7% of Microbot Medical Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.86% of all Medical Instruments & Supplies’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 20.62% of Microbot Medical Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.93% of all Medical Instruments & Supplies companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have Microbot Medical Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Microbot Medical Inc.
|0.00%
|-123.20%
|-86.60%
|Industry Average
|7.19%
|15.45%
|8.71%
Valuation and Earnings
In next table we are contrasting Microbot Medical Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Microbot Medical Inc.
|N/A
|7
|0.00
|Industry Average
|66.36M
|922.60M
|102.79
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Microbot Medical Inc. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Microbot Medical Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.79
|2.79
|2.72
The potential upside of the rivals is 32.85%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Microbot Medical Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Microbot Medical Inc.
|-5.34%
|36.29%
|-12.09%
|-16.85%
|-24.11%
|301.74%
|Industry Average
|5.12%
|8.44%
|15.38%
|39.21%
|37.12%
|42.28%
For the past year Microbot Medical Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Microbot Medical Inc. are 3 and 3. Competitively, Microbot Medical Inc.’s rivals have 3.92 and 3.13 for Current and Quick Ratio. Microbot Medical Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Microbot Medical Inc.
Risk and Volatility
Microbot Medical Inc. has a beta of 4.88 and its 388.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Microbot Medical Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.10 which is 9.98% more volatile than S&P 500.
Dividends
Microbot Medical Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Microbot Medical Inc.’s peers beat Microbot Medical Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.
Microbot Medical Inc., a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops next generation micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The companyÂ’s product candidates include Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and TipCAT, a semi-disposable, flexible, and self-propelled endoscope for use in colonoscopy procedures, as well as ViRob, a revolutionary autonomous crawling micro-robot technology, which can be controlled remotely or within the body. Microbot Medical Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Yokneam, Israel.
