Reviewing Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT)’s and ICU Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)’s results

Both Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) and ICU Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microbot Medical Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -2.45 0.00 ICU Medical Inc. 238 2.53 N/A 2.57 99.00

Table 1 demonstrates Microbot Medical Inc. and ICU Medical Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Microbot Medical Inc. and ICU Medical Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microbot Medical Inc. 0.00% -123.2% -86.6% ICU Medical Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 3.5%

Risk & Volatility

Microbot Medical Inc. has a 4.88 beta, while its volatility is 388.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, ICU Medical Inc. has a 0.79 beta which is 21.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Microbot Medical Inc. are 3 and 3. Competitively, ICU Medical Inc. has 3.9 and 2.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. ICU Medical Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Microbot Medical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Microbot Medical Inc. and ICU Medical Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Microbot Medical Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ICU Medical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Microbot Medical Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 58.98% and an $10 consensus target price. ICU Medical Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $300 consensus target price and a 79.76% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that ICU Medical Inc. seems more appealing than Microbot Medical Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Microbot Medical Inc. and ICU Medical Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 24.7% and 91.8% respectively. Microbot Medical Inc.’s share held by insiders are 20.62%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of ICU Medical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Microbot Medical Inc. -5.34% 36.29% -12.09% -16.85% -24.11% 301.74% ICU Medical Inc. 0.38% 1.58% 12.83% 5.89% -10.38% 10.8%

For the past year Microbot Medical Inc. has stronger performance than ICU Medical Inc.

Summary

ICU Medical Inc. beats Microbot Medical Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Microbot Medical Inc., a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops next generation micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The companyÂ’s product candidates include Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and TipCAT, a semi-disposable, flexible, and self-propelled endoscope for use in colonoscopy procedures, as well as ViRob, a revolutionary autonomous crawling micro-robot technology, which can be controlled remotely or within the body. Microbot Medical Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Yokneam, Israel.

ICU Medical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patientÂ’s vein for use in hospitals and ambulatory clinics. The companyÂ’s infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products, such as MicroClave and MicroClave Clear, Neutron, NanoClave, Clave, and SwabCap; custom infusion sets; and Tego needlefree hemodialysis connectors. It also provides critical care products that are used to monitor signs, as well as physiological functions of organ systems. The companyÂ’s critical care products comprises hemodynamic monitoring systems and SafeSet closed blood sampling and conservation systems, as well as sensing catheters, Lopez Valve, and cables and accessories for hemodynamic monitoring. In addition, it offers a line of oncology products, which are used to prepare and deliver hazardous medications for use in chemotherapy, such as ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices and components, and Diana hazardous drug compounding systems. The company sells its products to medical product manufacturers, distributors, and end-users. ICU Medical, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.