Reviewing Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT)’s and Avanos Medical Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)’s results

We are comparing Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) and Avanos Medical Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microbot Medical Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -2.45 0.00 Avanos Medical Inc. 42 2.30 N/A -0.45 0.00

Demonstrates Microbot Medical Inc. and Avanos Medical Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microbot Medical Inc. 0.00% -123.2% -86.6% Avanos Medical Inc. 0.00% 1.3% 0.9%

Risk & Volatility

Microbot Medical Inc. has a beta of 4.88 and its 388.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Avanos Medical Inc.’s 44.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.44 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Microbot Medical Inc. is 3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3. The Current Ratio of rival Avanos Medical Inc. is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.2. Microbot Medical Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Avanos Medical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Microbot Medical Inc. and Avanos Medical Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Microbot Medical Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Avanos Medical Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Microbot Medical Inc.’s consensus target price is $10, while its potential upside is 86.22%. Meanwhile, Avanos Medical Inc.’s consensus target price is $48, while its potential upside is 44.67%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Microbot Medical Inc. seems more appealing than Avanos Medical Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 24.7% of Microbot Medical Inc. shares and 95.9% of Avanos Medical Inc. shares. 20.62% are Microbot Medical Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Avanos Medical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Microbot Medical Inc. -5.34% 36.29% -12.09% -16.85% -24.11% 301.74% Avanos Medical Inc. -2.44% -6.39% -5.72% -10.27% -26.14% -9.09%

For the past year Microbot Medical Inc. has 301.74% stronger performance while Avanos Medical Inc. has -9.09% weaker performance.

Summary

Avanos Medical Inc. beats Microbot Medical Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Microbot Medical Inc., a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops next generation micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The companyÂ’s product candidates include Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and TipCAT, a semi-disposable, flexible, and self-propelled endoscope for use in colonoscopy procedures, as well as ViRob, a revolutionary autonomous crawling micro-robot technology, which can be controlled remotely or within the body. Microbot Medical Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Yokneam, Israel.

Avanos Medical, Inc. operates as a medical technology company that focuses on eliminating pain, speeding recovery, and preventing infection for healthcare providers and patients worldwide. Its Medical Devices segment provides a portfolio of products that focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management. Its products include post-operative pain management solutions, minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes. This segment sells its products under the ON-Q, COOLIEF, MICROCUFF, MIC-KEY, HOMEPUMP, CORTRAK, and other brand names. The company markets its products directly to hospitals and other healthcare providers, as well as through third-party distribution channels. The company was formerly known as Halyard Health, Inc. and changed its name to Avanos Medical, Inc. in June 2018. Avanos Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.