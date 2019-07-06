Reviewing Micro Focus International plc (MFGP)’s and Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)’s results

Both Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) and Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micro Focus International plc 23 2.88 N/A 1.31 17.83 Zoom Video Communications Inc. 83 63.79 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Micro Focus International plc and Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Micro Focus International plc and Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micro Focus International plc 0.00% 0% 0% Zoom Video Communications Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Micro Focus International plc and Zoom Video Communications Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Micro Focus International plc 0 0 0 0.00 Zoom Video Communications Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

Competitively the average target price of Zoom Video Communications Inc. is $52.67, which is potential -42.68% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 18.77% of Micro Focus International plc shares and 0% of Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Micro Focus International plc -0.38% 17.48% 53.47% 78.98% 72.94% 72.64% Zoom Video Communications Inc. 2.68% 0% 0% 0% 0% 28.65%

For the past year Micro Focus International plc has stronger performance than Zoom Video Communications Inc.

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to federal, airlines, and healthcare industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through Micro Focus and SUSE segments. It provides software products in the areas of collaboration, endpoint management, file and networking services, identity and access management, information archiving, security management, terminal emulation, and software delivery and testing, as well as COBOL development and mainframe, and data center solutions. The company offers enterprise Linux, OpenStack private cloud, software-defined storage, and other IT infrastructure management and optimization solutions; and professional, and training and education services. Micro Focus International plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom.