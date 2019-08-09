Reviewing Micro Focus International plc (MFGP)’s and Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB)’s results

As Application Software companies, Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) and Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micro Focus International plc 24 2.34 N/A 3.43 6.09 Verb Technology Company Inc. 5 1158.42 N/A -0.60 0.00

Demonstrates Micro Focus International plc and Verb Technology Company Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micro Focus International plc 0.00% 0% 0% Verb Technology Company Inc. 0.00% 160% -694.6%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Micro Focus International plc and Verb Technology Company Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Micro Focus International plc 0 1 0 2.00 Verb Technology Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Micro Focus International plc’s upside potential is 4.53% at a $21 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 18.77% of Micro Focus International plc shares and 0% of Verb Technology Company Inc. shares. Competitively, 37.75% are Verb Technology Company Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Micro Focus International plc -1.6% -21.93% -11.95% -11.71% 3.56% 0.55% Verb Technology Company Inc. -3.41% -3.88% -15.74% -76.43% -76.22% -58.36%

For the past year Micro Focus International plc had bullish trend while Verb Technology Company Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Micro Focus International plc beats Verb Technology Company Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to federal, airlines, and healthcare industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through Micro Focus and SUSE segments. It provides software products in the areas of collaboration, endpoint management, file and networking services, identity and access management, information archiving, security management, terminal emulation, and software delivery and testing, as well as COBOL development and mainframe, and data center solutions. The company offers enterprise Linux, OpenStack private cloud, software-defined storage, and other IT infrastructure management and optimization solutions; and professional, and training and education services. Micro Focus International plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom.