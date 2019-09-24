Reviewing Micro Focus International plc (MFGP)’s and Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WORK)’s results

This is a contrast between Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) and Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WORK) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micro Focus International plc 22 1.57 N/A 3.43 6.09 Slack Technologies Inc. 32 25.91 N/A -0.30 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Micro Focus International plc and Slack Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micro Focus International plc 0.00% 0% 0% Slack Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Micro Focus International plc and Slack Technologies Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Micro Focus International plc 0 1 0 2.00 Slack Technologies Inc. 0 4 3 2.43

Micro Focus International plc’s upside potential is 49.68% at a $21 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Slack Technologies Inc.’s consensus price target is $34.29, while its potential upside is 41.93%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Micro Focus International plc seems more appealing than Slack Technologies Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 18.77% of Micro Focus International plc shares and 42.5% of Slack Technologies Inc. shares. Competitively, Slack Technologies Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Micro Focus International plc -1.6% -21.93% -11.95% -11.71% 3.56% 0.55% Slack Technologies Inc. -1.99% -8.56% 0% 0% 0% -13.46%

For the past year Micro Focus International plc had bullish trend while Slack Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to federal, airlines, and healthcare industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through Micro Focus and SUSE segments. It provides software products in the areas of collaboration, endpoint management, file and networking services, identity and access management, information archiving, security management, terminal emulation, and software delivery and testing, as well as COBOL development and mainframe, and data center solutions. The company offers enterprise Linux, OpenStack private cloud, software-defined storage, and other IT infrastructure management and optimization solutions; and professional, and training and education services. Micro Focus International plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom.