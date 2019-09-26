Reviewing Micro Focus International plc (MFGP)’s and SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT)’s results

Both Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) and SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micro Focus International plc 22 1.54 N/A 3.43 6.09 SilverSun Technologies Inc. 3 0.38 N/A 0.07 44.46

Table 1 highlights Micro Focus International plc and SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. SilverSun Technologies Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Micro Focus International plc. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Micro Focus International plc has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than SilverSun Technologies Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) and SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micro Focus International plc 0.00% 0% 0% SilverSun Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Micro Focus International plc and SilverSun Technologies Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Micro Focus International plc 0 1 0 2.00 SilverSun Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Micro Focus International plc is $21, with potential upside of 52.51%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Micro Focus International plc and SilverSun Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 18.77% and 13.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 13.2% of SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Micro Focus International plc -1.6% -21.93% -11.95% -11.71% 3.56% 0.55% SilverSun Technologies Inc. -5.25% -2.03% -3.67% 33.18% -27.62% 27.59%

For the past year Micro Focus International plc was less bullish than SilverSun Technologies Inc.

Summary

Micro Focus International plc beats SilverSun Technologies Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to federal, airlines, and healthcare industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through Micro Focus and SUSE segments. It provides software products in the areas of collaboration, endpoint management, file and networking services, identity and access management, information archiving, security management, terminal emulation, and software delivery and testing, as well as COBOL development and mainframe, and data center solutions. The company offers enterprise Linux, OpenStack private cloud, software-defined storage, and other IT infrastructure management and optimization solutions; and professional, and training and education services. Micro Focus International plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning financial accounting solution that provides various functions related to accounting, including financial reporting, accounts payable and accounts receivable, and inventory management; and offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers. In addition, the company resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials within an operation, and processes the related transactions. Further, it provides customer relationship management and business intelligence solutions. Additionally, the company offers managed network services and business consulting services, such as remote network monitoring, server implementation, support and assistance, operation and maintenance of large central systems, technical design of network infrastructure, technical troubleshooting for large scale problems, and network and server security services, as well as backup, archiving, and storage of data from servers. It serves small and medium-sized businesses that sell services and products to various end users, manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors in the United States. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Livingston, New Jersey.