Reviewing Micro Focus International plc (MFGP)’s and MobileIron Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL)’s results

This is a contrast between Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) and MobileIron Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micro Focus International plc 24 2.40 N/A 3.43 6.09 MobileIron Inc. 6 4.01 N/A -0.42 0.00

Demonstrates Micro Focus International plc and MobileIron Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micro Focus International plc 0.00% 0% 0% MobileIron Inc. 0.00% -81.6% -22.1%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Micro Focus International plc and MobileIron Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Micro Focus International plc 0 1 0 2.00 MobileIron Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$21 is Micro Focus International plc’s average target price while its potential upside is 0.96%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 18.77% of Micro Focus International plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 71.2% of MobileIron Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, MobileIron Inc. has 3.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Micro Focus International plc -1.6% -21.93% -11.95% -11.71% 3.56% 0.55% MobileIron Inc. 0.29% 8.32% 17.35% 43.45% 48.39% 50.33%

For the past year Micro Focus International plc was less bullish than MobileIron Inc.

Summary

Micro Focus International plc beats on 6 of the 9 factors MobileIron Inc.

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to federal, airlines, and healthcare industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through Micro Focus and SUSE segments. It provides software products in the areas of collaboration, endpoint management, file and networking services, identity and access management, information archiving, security management, terminal emulation, and software delivery and testing, as well as COBOL development and mainframe, and data center solutions. The company offers enterprise Linux, OpenStack private cloud, software-defined storage, and other IT infrastructure management and optimization solutions; and professional, and training and education services. Micro Focus International plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom.

MobileIron, Inc. provides a purpose-built mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to secure and manage mobile applications, content, and devices while providing their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience. Its MobileIron platform offers enterprise mobility management (EMM) solution that configures and delivers applications to smartphones, tablets, laptops, and desktops running operating systems, such as Android, iOS, macOS, and Windows 10; and secures data-at-rest and data-in-motion on modern endpoints and across the corporate network, as well as secures access to back-end corporate networks and cloud services. The company serves financial service, government, healthcare, legal, manufacturing, professional service, retail, technology, and telecommunication industries in the United States and internationally. MobileIron, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.