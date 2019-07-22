Reviewing Micro Focus International plc (MFGP)’s and BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR)’s results

Both Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) and BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micro Focus International plc 23 2.31 N/A 1.31 17.83 BSQUARE Corporation 2 0.22 N/A -1.08 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Micro Focus International plc and BSQUARE Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micro Focus International plc 0.00% 0% 0% BSQUARE Corporation 0.00% -56.5% -35.3%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 18.77% of Micro Focus International plc shares and 29.7% of BSQUARE Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of BSQUARE Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Micro Focus International plc -0.38% 17.48% 53.47% 78.98% 72.94% 72.64% BSQUARE Corporation -23.74% -26.7% -26.34% -32.89% -60.26% -2.58%

For the past year Micro Focus International plc had bullish trend while BSQUARE Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Micro Focus International plc beats BSQUARE Corporation.

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to federal, airlines, and healthcare industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through Micro Focus and SUSE segments. It provides software products in the areas of collaboration, endpoint management, file and networking services, identity and access management, information archiving, security management, terminal emulation, and software delivery and testing, as well as COBOL development and mainframe, and data center solutions. The company offers enterprise Linux, OpenStack private cloud, software-defined storage, and other IT infrastructure management and optimization solutions; and professional, and training and education services. Micro Focus International plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom.

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Asia, and Europe. Its software products include HTML5 rendering engine that is based on the open-source WebKit platform and facilitates device makers to create applications and user interfaces for their devices; and TestQuest 10, a software testing automation tool. The company also offers DataV software Services, such as integration with enterprise databases; integration with internal enterprise systems; integration with external public or third-party data sources; custom application development; management of customer cloud instances hosting DataV software; training; and software integration on remote devices. In addition, it provides engineering services, such as architectural and system design; software design and development; platform development systems integration; application, middleware, and multimedia software development; quality assurance and testing; device solution strategy consulting; technical support; implementation; and test automation engineering and consulting services. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and corporate enterprises, as well as silicon vendors and peripheral vendors. BSQUARE Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.