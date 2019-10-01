Reviewing Micro Focus International plc (MFGP)’s and AppFolio Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)’s results

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) and AppFolio Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micro Focus International plc 16 0.00 341.01M 3.43 6.09 AppFolio Inc. 97 4.14 14.58M 0.55 176.83

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. AppFolio Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Micro Focus International plc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Micro Focus International plc’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of AppFolio Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micro Focus International plc 2,148,771,266.54% 0% 0% AppFolio Inc. 15,018,541.41% 19.6% 12.2%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Micro Focus International plc and AppFolio Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Micro Focus International plc 0 1 0 2.00 AppFolio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 48.41% for Micro Focus International plc with consensus price target of $21. Competitively AppFolio Inc. has an average price target of $61, with potential downside of -35.88%. The information presented earlier suggests that Micro Focus International plc looks more robust than AppFolio Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Micro Focus International plc and AppFolio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 18.77% and 72.8%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of AppFolio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Micro Focus International plc -1.6% -21.93% -11.95% -11.71% 3.56% 0.55% AppFolio Inc. -8.17% -6.47% 0.32% 57.92% 56.1% 63.04%

For the past year Micro Focus International plc’s stock price has smaller growth than AppFolio Inc.

Summary

AppFolio Inc. beats Micro Focus International plc on 9 of the 15 factors.

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to federal, airlines, and healthcare industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through Micro Focus and SUSE segments. It provides software products in the areas of collaboration, endpoint management, file and networking services, identity and access management, information archiving, security management, terminal emulation, and software delivery and testing, as well as COBOL development and mainframe, and data center solutions. The company offers enterprise Linux, OpenStack private cloud, software-defined storage, and other IT infrastructure management and optimization solutions; and professional, and training and education services. Micro Focus International plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom.

AppFolio, Inc. provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a solution for the operational requirements of small and medium-sized property managers, including posting and tracking tenant vacancies, handling the leasing process electronically, administering maintenance and repairs with their vendor networks, and managing accounting and reporting to property owners, as well as for communicating with tenants and owners. The company also provides MyCase, a practice and case management solution that provides time tracking, billing, calendaring, client communication, and coordination with other lawyers and support staff, and legal document management and assembly for practitioners and small law firms. In addition, it offers Value+ services, such as its Website design and electronic payment services for property manager and law firm customers, as well as resident screening, background and credit checks, tenant liability insurance, maintenance contact center services, lead generation services, and debt collection services for property manager customers. As of December 31, 2016, it served 10,038 property manager customers; and 8,135 law firm customers. AppFolio, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.