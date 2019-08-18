Reviewing Micro Focus International plc (MFGP)’s and Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)’s results

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) and Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micro Focus International plc 24 2.18 N/A 3.43 6.09 Adobe Inc. 278 13.81 N/A 5.42 55.15

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Adobe Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Micro Focus International plc. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Micro Focus International plc is currently more affordable than Adobe Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Micro Focus International plc and Adobe Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micro Focus International plc 0.00% 0% 0% Adobe Inc. 0.00% 27.9% 14.5%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Micro Focus International plc and Adobe Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Micro Focus International plc 0 1 0 2.00 Adobe Inc. 0 4 12 2.75

Micro Focus International plc has an average price target of $21, and a 8.47% upside potential. Competitively Adobe Inc. has an average price target of $308.06, with potential upside of 7.17%. The data provided earlier shows that Micro Focus International plc appears more favorable than Adobe Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 18.77% of Micro Focus International plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 89.6% of Adobe Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Adobe Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Micro Focus International plc -1.6% -21.93% -11.95% -11.71% 3.56% 0.55% Adobe Inc. -3.68% -0.7% 5.47% 23.15% 23.33% 32.1%

For the past year Micro Focus International plc’s stock price has smaller growth than Adobe Inc.

Summary

On 12 of the 12 factors Adobe Inc. beats Micro Focus International plc.

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to federal, airlines, and healthcare industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through Micro Focus and SUSE segments. It provides software products in the areas of collaboration, endpoint management, file and networking services, identity and access management, information archiving, security management, terminal emulation, and software delivery and testing, as well as COBOL development and mainframe, and data center solutions. The company offers enterprise Linux, OpenStack private cloud, software-defined storage, and other IT infrastructure management and optimization solutions; and professional, and training and education services. Micro Focus International plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom.

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. This segmentÂ’s flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products. This segment serves traditional content creators, Web application developers, and digital media professionals, as well as their management in marketing departments and agencies, companies, and publishers. The companyÂ’s Digital Marketing segment offers solutions for how digital advertising and marketing are created, managed, executed, measured, and optimized. This segment provides analytics, social marketing, targeting, advertising and media optimization, digital experience management, cross-channel campaign management, and audience management solutions, as well as video delivery and monetization to digital marketers, advertisers, publishers, merchandisers, Web analysts, chief marketing officers, chief information officers, and chief revenue officers. Its Print and Publishing segment offers products and services, such as eLearning solutions, technical document publishing, Web application development, and high-end printing, as well as publishing needs of technical and business, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) printing businesses. The company markets and licenses its products and services directly to enterprise customers through its sales force, as well as to end-users through app stores and through its Website at adobe.com. It also distributes products and services through a network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, independent software vendors, retailers, and OEMs. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.