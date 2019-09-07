Reviewing MGM Resorts International (MGM)’s and Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:TRWH)’s results

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) and Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:TRWH) compete with each other in the Resorts & Casinos sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGM Resorts International 27 1.23 N/A 0.46 64.70 Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. 29 1.82 N/A 2.03 12.97

In table 1 we can see MGM Resorts International and Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than MGM Resorts International. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. MGM Resorts International’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has MGM Resorts International and Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGM Resorts International 0.00% 6.6% 1.5% Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of MGM Resorts International is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than MGM Resorts International.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for MGM Resorts International and Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MGM Resorts International 0 4 2 2.33 Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MGM Resorts International has a 16.61% upside potential and a consensus price target of $33.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both MGM Resorts International and Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81.5% and 78.7% respectively. About 0.3% of MGM Resorts International’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 2.6% of Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MGM Resorts International 1.04% 4.64% 16.18% 3.55% -2.44% 23.74% Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. -6.19% -9.41% -16.57% 0% 0% -11.89%

For the past year MGM Resorts International has 23.74% stronger performance while Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. has -11.89% weaker performance.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. Its casino operations include various slots, table games, and race and sports book wagering. The company operates 14 resorts in the United States; and MGM Macau resort and casino in China, as well as develops an integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resort on the Cotai Strip, Macau. The company also owns and operates Shadow Creek golf course, Primm Valley Golf Club, and Fallen Oak golf course. The company serves premium gaming customers; leisure and wholesale travel customers; business travelers; and group customers, including conventions, trade associations, and small meetings. The company was formerly known as MGM MIRAGE and changed its name to MGM Resorts International in June 2010. MGM Resorts International was founded in 1986 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.