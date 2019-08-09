Reviewing MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP)’s and Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:XHR)’s results

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) and Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:XHR) have been rivals in the REIT – Hotel/Motel for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGM Growth Properties LLC 31 9.03 N/A 0.96 31.23 Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. 21 2.14 N/A 1.36 15.77

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for MGM Growth Properties LLC and Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MGM Growth Properties LLC. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. MGM Growth Properties LLC’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGM Growth Properties LLC 0.00% 4.2% 0.6% Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for MGM Growth Properties LLC and Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MGM Growth Properties LLC 0 0 0 0.00 Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s potential upside is 13.31% and its average price target is $24.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

MGM Growth Properties LLC and Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 81.83% and 92.9%. About 0.1% of MGM Growth Properties LLC’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.23% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MGM Growth Properties LLC 3.14% -2.61% -7.67% -2.29% -1.22% 13.06% Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. 1.08% 2.44% -0.56% 14.91% -10.37% 24.59%

For the past year MGM Growth Properties LLC has weaker performance than Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc.

Summary

MGM Growth Properties LLC beats Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. operates as a self-advised and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests primarily in full service, lifestyle, and urban upscale hotels in the United States. As of October 4, 2017, it owned 39 hotels comprising 11,533 rooms across 18 states and the District of Columbia. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.