Reviewing MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP)’s and Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE:SHO)’s results

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) and Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE:SHO) compete against each other in the REIT – Hotel/Motel sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGM Growth Properties LLC 31 8.69 N/A 0.96 32.94 Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. 14 2.78 N/A 0.95 15.24

Demonstrates MGM Growth Properties LLC and Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than MGM Growth Properties LLC. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. MGM Growth Properties LLC’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGM Growth Properties LLC 0.00% 3.6% 0.5% Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. 0.00% 8% 5.1%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both MGM Growth Properties LLC and Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.1% and 0% respectively. 0.1% are MGM Growth Properties LLC’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% are Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MGM Growth Properties LLC 0.89% -4.3% 0.8% 12.41% 10.33% 19.73% Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. 3.93% -1.42% -0.34% -3.32% -11.61% 11.76%

For the past year MGM Growth Properties LLC has stronger performance than Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors MGM Growth Properties LLC beats Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, renovation, and sale of luxury, upper upscale, and upscale full-service hotels in the United States. Its portfolio also includes mid-scale hotels. Sunstone Hotel Investors was founded in 1995 and is based in Aliso Viejo, California.