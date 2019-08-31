Reviewing MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP)’s and Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE:AHT)’s results

Both MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) and Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE:AHT) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Hotel/Motel industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGM Growth Properties LLC 31 8.98 N/A 0.96 31.23 Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. 4 0.18 N/A -1.85 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of MGM Growth Properties LLC and Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows MGM Growth Properties LLC and Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGM Growth Properties LLC 0.00% 4.2% 0.6% Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. 0.00% -37.2% -3.6%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for MGM Growth Properties LLC and Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MGM Growth Properties LLC 0 0 0 0.00 Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7.5 average target price and a 167.86% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

MGM Growth Properties LLC and Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 81.83% and 74.3%. About 0.1% of MGM Growth Properties LLC’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 2.7% are Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MGM Growth Properties LLC 3.14% -2.61% -7.67% -2.29% -1.22% 13.06% Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. 3.44% -3.56% -51.95% -45.25% -65.17% -32.25%

For the past year MGM Growth Properties LLC has 13.06% stronger performance while Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. has -32.25% weaker performance.

Summary

MGM Growth Properties LLC beats Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The firm engages in investment and management of properties in the hospitality industry. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States. The firm primarily invests in hotels with a focus on the ownership of upper-upscale and upscale full-service and select service hotels in primary, secondary and resort markets. It also invests in mid-scale and luxury hotels. The firm invests across all segments and at all levels of the capital structure, including direct hotel investments, first mortgages, mezzanine loans, construction loans, and sale-leaseback transactions. It primarily concentrates among Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, and Starwood brands. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Dallas, Texas.