Reviewing MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG)’s and Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)’s results

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) and Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) have been rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGIC Investment Corporation 13 3.72 N/A 1.79 7.19 Kinsale Capital Group Inc. 78 7.63 N/A 2.08 43.18

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of MGIC Investment Corporation and Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than MGIC Investment Corporation. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. MGIC Investment Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Kinsale Capital Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGIC Investment Corporation 0.00% 18.9% 11.8% Kinsale Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 17.1% 5.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for MGIC Investment Corporation and Kinsale Capital Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MGIC Investment Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Kinsale Capital Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MGIC Investment Corporation has a consensus target price of $14, and a 14.94% upside potential. Competitively Kinsale Capital Group Inc. has a consensus target price of $85, with potential downside of -9.11%. Based on the data delivered earlier, MGIC Investment Corporation is looking more favorable than Kinsale Capital Group Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94.5% of MGIC Investment Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 83.9% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. MGIC Investment Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.3% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MGIC Investment Corporation -5.31% -4.96% -11.81% 3.88% 3.3% 22.85% Kinsale Capital Group Inc. -0.64% -3.38% 21.58% 54.93% 53.61% 61.74%

For the past year MGIC Investment Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Kinsale Capital Group Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Kinsale Capital Group Inc. beats MGIC Investment Corporation.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure. It also provides contract underwriting services; and other services for the mortgage finance industry, such as analysis of loan originations and portfolios, and mortgage lead generation services, as well as reinsurance arrangements. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, including savings institutions, commercial banks, mortgage brokers, credit unions, mortgage bankers, and other lenders. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess casualty, general casualty, energy, professional liability, life sciences, product liability, allied health, health care, commercial property, management liability, environmental, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as homeowners insurance. The company markets and sells insurance products through a network of independent insurance brokers. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Richmond, Virginia.