Reviewing MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG)’s and Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:BCRH)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) and Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:BCRH) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGIC Investment Corporation 13 3.79 N/A 1.79 7.19 Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. 7 2.29 N/A -3.12 0.00

Table 1 highlights MGIC Investment Corporation and Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGIC Investment Corporation 0.00% 18.9% 11.8% Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. 0.00% -25.9% -17.1%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.57 shows that MGIC Investment Corporation is 57.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd.’s 0.7 beta is the reason why it is 30.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94.5% of MGIC Investment Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 42.3% of Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. MGIC Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5% of Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MGIC Investment Corporation -5.31% -4.96% -11.81% 3.88% 3.3% 22.85% Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. 20.51% 22.9% 6.06% 22.9% -25.81% 46.36%

For the past year MGIC Investment Corporation was less bullish than Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd.

Summary

MGIC Investment Corporation beats on 6 of the 7 factors Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure. It also provides contract underwriting services; and other services for the mortgage finance industry, such as analysis of loan originations and portfolios, and mortgage lead generation services, as well as reinsurance arrangements. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, including savings institutions, commercial banks, mortgage brokers, credit unions, mortgage bankers, and other lenders. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. It also invests in various insurance-linked securities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.