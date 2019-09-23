Reviewing MFS California Municipal Fund (CCA)’s and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSE:GGO)’s results

MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSE:CCA) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSE:GGO), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MFS California Municipal Fund 12 14.36 N/A 0.81 15.60 The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of MFS California Municipal Fund and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us MFS California Municipal Fund and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFS California Municipal Fund 0.00% 0% 0% The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

MFS California Municipal Fund and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 36.33% and 6.59%. About 31.85% of MFS California Municipal Fund’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 79.67% are The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MFS California Municipal Fund 0.73% 5.62% 8.26% 16.24% 23.18% 25.98% The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust -1.57% 0.58% -2.67% -16.68% -12.83% 11.28%

For the past year MFS California Municipal Fund has stronger performance than The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust

Summary

MFS California Municipal Fund beats on 4 of the 5 factors The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.