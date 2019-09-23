Reviewing MFS California Municipal Fund (CCA)’s and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSE:GGO)’s results

MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSE:CCA) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSE:GGO), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|12
|14.36
|N/A
|0.81
|15.60
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of MFS California Municipal Fund and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us MFS California Municipal Fund and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
MFS California Municipal Fund and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 36.33% and 6.59%. About 31.85% of MFS California Municipal Fund’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 79.67% are The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|0.73%
|5.62%
|8.26%
|16.24%
|23.18%
|25.98%
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|-1.57%
|0.58%
|-2.67%
|-16.68%
|-12.83%
|11.28%
For the past year MFS California Municipal Fund has stronger performance than The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
Summary
MFS California Municipal Fund beats on 4 of the 5 factors The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.
